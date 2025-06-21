Posted in: ASUS, Game Hardware, Games, Video Games | Tagged: ASUS Republic Of Gamers

ASUS Republic Of Gamers Unveils Several 2025 Gaming Accessories

ASUS Republic Of Gamers revealed multiple new gaming accessories over the weekend, including a new keyboard, mouse, headset, and more

Article Summary ASUS ROG announces new 2025 gaming gear including keyboard, mouse, mousepad, and headset arrivals.

Azoth X mechanical keyboard offers a compact 75% layout, tri-mode connectivity, and premium customization.

Keris II Origin gaming mouse features a 42,000-dpi sensor, ultra-low latency wireless, and esports-grade design.

Delta II Moonlight White headset delivers immersive high-res audio, 110-hour battery, and multi-device support.

ASUS Republic of Gamers (ROG) revealed several new items coming to their lineup of gaming accessories and peripherals, as they have a few new high-performance items for gamers to consider. Among the new lineup are the Azoth X mechanical keyboard, the Keris II Origin gaming mouse, the Scabbard II Arctic Gray XXL Mousepad, and the Delta II Moonlight White gaming headset. We have more details on all four of them below, as they will become available this month.

ASUS ROG Azoth X Mechanical Keyboard

The ROG Azoth X delivers enthusiast-grade customization in a compact 75% form factor. Featuring premium PBT keycaps with ROG Stellar dye-sublimation, hot-swappable ROG NX Snow mechanical switches (V2), and a south-facing PCB, the Azoth X is optimized for both style and performance. The five-layer dampening system, gasket mount, and OLED display ensure a satisfying and personalized typing experience. Gamers can enjoy tri-mode connectivity and up to three device pairing with Bluetooth, or ultra-low latency via 2.4GHz ROG SpeedNova wireless.

ROG Keris II Origin Gaming Mouse

Designed for competitive gamers, the 64-gram Keris II Origin features a shape refined by esports pros, a 42,000-dpi ROG AimPoint Pro optical sensor, and crisp, durable ROG Micro Switch II buttons. Its tri-mode connectivity supports USB, Bluetooth, and 2.4GHz RF, while the Push-Fit Switch Socket II design allows for easy switch swaps. ROG SpeedNova wireless ensures ultra-low latency, while the bundled anti-slip grip tape, ROG Paracord, and 100% PTFE feet provide speed, stability and precision.

ROG Scabbard II Arctic Gray XXL Mouse Pad

This extended gaming mouse pad brings form and function together with a new Arctic Gray finish. Built for white-themed setups, it features a water-, oil-, and dust-repellent surface and flat-stitched, anti-fray edges for durability and refined aesthetics.

ROG Delta II Moonlight White Headset

Engineered for high-performance audio and all-day comfort, the Delta II Moonlight White offers tri-mode audio with ROG SpeedNova wireless and Bluetooth support. Experience immersive sound with 50mm titanium-plated drivers, a high-res 24-bit/96kHz audio signal, and a 10mm super-wideband boom mic for clear communication. With up to 110 hours of battery life and quick charging (15 minutes for 11 hours), it's built for serious gamers. DualFlow Audio also allows simultaneous connections to multiple devices.

