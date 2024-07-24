Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Camlann Games, Dungeons & Kingdoms, Uncle Grouch Gaming

New Fantasy Management Game Dungeons & Kingdoms Announced

Manage the kingdom how you see fit down to the smallest detail, as Dungeons & Kingdoms will be coming to PC via Steam shortly

Article Summary Uncle Grouch Gaming and Camlann Games announce Dungeons & Kingdoms, a fantasy management title coming to Steam.

Mix of medieval fantasy kingdom builder, management sim, and dungeon crawler/RPG elements to enjoy.

Build infrastructure, gather resources, manage needs, and defend your kingdom in full day and night cycles.

Upgrade buildings with 500+ pieces, explore dungeons, and protect your villagers in third-person ARPG combat.

Indie game developer Uncle Grouch Gaming and publisher Camlann Games announced their new fantasy management title with Dungeons & Kingdoms. The game is a mesh of a few genres as you're getting a medieval fantasy kingdom builder tied to management sim mechanics, along with dungeon crawler/RPG hybrid additions. You'll gather resources and build up your kingdom however you wish while also making sure everyone inside it is taken care of and defended. The game doesn't have a release date, but we do know they're planning to release it in Early Access on Steam.

Dungeons & Kingdoms

Dungeons & Kingdoms is a medieval fantasy strategy and RPG hybrid. Take control as leader of a small group of refugees fleeing from an unlivable homeland. Make landfall in a new world and start a new life. Build everything yourself. Or lay down blueprints and give orders to your loyal colonists. Build infrastructure, manage needs, gather resources, farm crops and hunt wild animals. Do whatever it takes to survive. Then dive into dangerous dungeons and face the monsters within. Explore every room, test your combat abilities and defeat the dungeon bosses to reap the rewards, unlock new resources and advance your tech. Forage and farm for food to keep your villagers alive. Craft tools. Harvest resources to build shelters and early buildings to advance your economy. You'll need to brave realistic full day and night cycles as you live through the seasons and gain valuable skills and knowledge.

Upgrade and construct unique buildings through a modular building system. Mix and match over 500 unique building pieces, with more to come during early access. Create buildings from scratch or make blueprints that you can edit, improve, and share on the Steam Workshop. Sculpt the terrain and make it hospitable for your new settlement – Flatten large areas for farming, raise or lower platforms for building plots, fill in valleys, dig out moats and trenches. Paint lush grassy and forest areas or remove vegetation to make room for more roads, buildings, and people. Take on the dangers that live outside your walls. Hunt wild beasts to feed your villagers and protect the roads from outlaws and raiders in third-person ARPG-style combat. Protect your people, defend your lands, and protect your kingdom's power. Discover ancient ruins and temples, then face the monsters within. Explore every room, test your combat abilities, and defeat the dungeon bosses to reap the rewards and advance your kingdom's tech

