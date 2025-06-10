Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Zynga | Tagged: Girls Make Games

Zynga Announces Girls Make Games – 2025 Summer Camp Session

Zynga revealed this morning that they will be working with Girls Make Games for an all new Summer Camp Session happening this July

Article Summary Zynga teams up with Girls Make Games for the 2025 Summer Camp Session at their San Mateo headquarters.

Camp runs July 7 for students aged 8-18, focusing on game design, teamwork, and programming fundamentals.

Participants create and present a complete video game with guidance from Zynga industry mentors and counselors.

Zynga and Women at Zynga (WAZ) continue supporting girls in STEM through mentorship and scholarship programs.

Zynga announced this morning that they have partnered with Girls Make Games again, as they will host the 2025 Summer Camp Session at their studio. This July, the company will bring in several participating students to their San Mateo Headquarters, as they will present a day-long session for lessons in game design, and what its like to see a game be made from concept to final product. We have more info about the event here from today's announcement, as you can get more details on how to participate on the GMG website.

Girls Make Games – 2025 Summer Camp Session

Starting July 7, Zynga will welcome students ages 8-18 to its campus to design and program their own video game alongside industry mentors and counselors. Camp participants will learn the fundamentals of game development and design while working in teams to create a fully functional game that will be presented in a final showcase event. Zynga's headquarters, opened in 2022, are located in the Bay Meadow neighborhood of San Mateo, California. The offices were designed to optimize Zynga's hybrid Connected Workplace model and provide a central location for the over 350 Bay Area-based employees across various disciplines.

"We're thrilled to bring our students back to Zynga's headquarters and are grateful for their commitment to investing in the next generation of developers," said Laila Shabir, Founder and CEO, Girls Make Games.

Girls Make Games, founded in 2014, offers summer camps, workshops, and game jams to inspire the next generation of designers, creators, and engineers. The program has reached 6,400 girls through workshops and camps, and over 23,000 through tutorials, games, and online resources. Zynga is a proud partner of the organization, previously hosting summer camp sessions, participating in mentorship programs, and supporting the GMG Scholarship Fund through its Employee Resources Group, Women at Zynga (WAZ). WAZ, with 11 chapters in Zynga studios worldwide, boasts over 600 active members, who collaborate to build a supportive community through mentorship, leadership training, events, and more.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!