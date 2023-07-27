Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Action Square, Anvil, Hike Inc.

Anvil Receives New Official Release Trailer For Launch

Check out the latest trailer for the game Anvil, as Hike Inc. and Action Square have officially released the game for PC via Steam today.

Indie game developer Action Square and publisher Hike Inc. have released a new trailer for Anvil today to mark the game's official release. The game has been teased over the past little while as being ready to come out for PC via Steam, and that has finally happened today. This trailer basically gives you one final push toward checking it out with a little more from the story and a lot more from the game's action. Essentially, it serves as a teaser for the characters that you'll encounter and play with more than anything else. Enjoy the trailer down at the bottom as the game is live right now.

"Anvil is a multiplayer co-op top-down sci-fi roguelike action shooter where you control characters called Vault Breakers to explore various galaxies that are crawling with monsters. Find relics inside Vaults to increase Breaker's ability to survive and fight on this godforsaken galaxy. Anvil is an agency that searches for "Vaults", the remnants of alien civilizations scattered throughout the universe. Become a "Breaker" searching for "Vaults" and explore the unknown galaxy. Each galaxy consists of random planets and unique boss monsters. By defeating monsters and opening the Vaults, you will be able to utilize the stunning powers within."

All-new PvP Mode: The latest added game mode is the adrenaline-pumping PvP, and breakers can battle it out to be the first to win three rounds and emerge victorious.

The latest added game mode is the adrenaline-pumping PvP, and breakers can battle it out to be the first to win three rounds and emerge victorious. Practice Mode: Suitable for new players, this mode removes all dangerous elements on the galaxy so breakers can get acquainted with the game.

Suitable for new players, this mode removes all dangerous elements on the galaxy so breakers can get acquainted with the game. Galaxy Mode: In this mode, breakers can explore vast galaxies in sequential order to find and replicate various relics.

In this mode, breakers can explore vast galaxies in sequential order to find and replicate various relics. Season Challenge Mode: With several unique planets in ANVIL, this mode allows players to choose which they'd like to explore, and Challenge Badges can be awarded by completing higher difficulties.

