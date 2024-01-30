Posted in: Games, Video Games | Tagged: Aonic, Megabit Publishing

Aonic Launches New Gaming Publishing Arm Megabit

Gaming and tech group Aonic announced this morning they have launched a new game publishing wing with Megabit Publishing.

Article Summary Aonic forms Megabit Publishing to support internal and third-party studios.

Industry veteran Benjie Clarke to lead Megabit, targeting independent developers.

Megabit plans to launch 10 games by 2026, with four releases in the next 18 months.

Aonic's 2023 growth includes key acquisitions and nearly €100m in revenue.

This morning, gaming and technology group Aonic announced that it has formed and launched a new game publishing arm they are calling Megabit Publishing. This new division has been created to support the company's first and third-party studios, aimed at providing highly sought-after publishing services to their various entities. Those studios include Otherside Entertainment, Milkytea, Tiny Roar, BKOM, and others in console, PC, and mobile development. We have more info from the announcement this morning, as well as the official promo trailer for you to check out.

Benjie Clarke has assembled a top team from some of the industry's most renowned and recognizable companies, Megabit will serve as an extension of Aonic's commitment to filling a gap in the industry with a truly collaborative home for independent development studios. Led by industry veterans, the growing publishing team at Megabit has worked on some of the world's biggest franchises, such as FIFA, Payday, and Tomb Raider, in addition to long-running live service games such as RuneScape, Elite, and CSR Racing. Megabit currently has four games scheduled to launch in the next 18 months and plans to have ten games by the end of 2026. Key titles under Megabit currently in development include Thick as Thieves from Otherside Entertainment, cozy open-world adventure Lou's Lagoon from Tiny Roar, and more.

Aonic has seen tremendous growth over the past years, generating nearly €100m in revenue in 2023 and with 600 employees across seven games studios, two Adtech Platforms, and now one publisher around Europe and North America. In 2023, Aonic acquired Otherside Entertainment, led by Warren Spector and Paul Neurath (Deus Ex, Thief, Ultima), nDreams, the world's biggest VR game developer and publisher and up-and-coming Hamburg cozy games developer Tiny Roar. Aonic will also focus on bringing on board 3rd party games to publish in the near future.

