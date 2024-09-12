Posted in: Apex Legends, Electronic Arts, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Respawn Entertainment

Apex Legends Announces All-New Space Hunt Event

Apex Legends has a new event kicking off next week, as the new sci-fi themed Space Hunt event will bring new activites and collectibles

Electronic Arts and Respawn Entertainment revealed the latest event coming to Apex Legends, as they go all sci-fi with the new Space Hunt event. As with most of these events, you're going to be participating in new activities and collecting a ton of customizable items that are purely cosmetic. Specifically, you'll be playing in the Amped Knockout Trials at two different points as you try to complete missions from Crypto and Wattson, in the middle of a new mode called Knockout. We have more info about all of it below, as the event kicks off on September 17.

Apex Legends – Space Hunt

From September 17 – October 8. Embark on a cosmic adventure with the new objective-based Knockout LTM, 36 bounty hunter-themed cosmetics, the all-new "Serpent's Sting" Universal Melee cosmetic and more from this out-of-world event. Lastly, on top of the Space Hunt event, Duos is Back! Starting Tuesday, September 17, the fan-favorite will be back for the remainder of the season.

New Knockout LTM – Players and their squad must Capture Zones and Score Evo to earn points in this objective-based LTM, with the five lowest-scoring teams eliminated for each round. Watch out or get out. Amped Knockout Trials – For a limited time, Legends can take on weekly challenges to permanently unlock two pivotal Legends, Crypto and Wattson. Players who complete both sets of unique Legend challenges will be rewarded with an additional Epic badge.

Players and their squad must Capture Zones and Score Evo to earn points in this objective-based LTM, with the five lowest-scoring teams eliminated for each round. Watch out or get out. 36 Galactic Bounty Hunter-Themed Cosmetics & Reward Shop – Throughout the event, players can reap their Bounty Bucks for items in the Reward Shop, including two Epic+ Skins for the Havoc and Prowler. Uncover 36 astronomical event cosmetics, with each unlock pushing them closer to killer Milestone Rewards. Introducing An All-New Melee Cosmetic – Wield the all-new "Serpent's String" Universal Melee Cosmetic, which can be upgraded to include Pentakill Fangs (Holographic Kill Counter) and a Deathbox Effect.

