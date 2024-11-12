Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: ARC Raiders, Embark Studios

ARC Raiders Releases First Official Gameplay Trailer

Check out the first official gameplay trailer for ARC Raiders, as the third-person PvPvE action survival shooter will be at G-Star 2024

Article Summary Discover ARC Raiders, a PvPvE survival shooter set on a futuristic Earth with a new mechanized threat.

Watch the gameplay trailer showcasing Raiders in a mission through the dangerous Buried City of Southern Calbretta.

Explore the underground colony of Speranza as you gather supplies and fend off the lethal ARC machines.

Choose your strategy wisely: compete or collaborate with other Raiders in a quest for valuable resources.

Indie game developer and publisher Embark Studios has released the first official gameplay trailer for ARC Raiders ahead of G-Star 2024. If you're not familiar with the game, this is a third-person PvPvE action survival shooter where you are trying to defeat a new mechanized threat on a lethal futuristic Earth. This new trailer shows a squad of three Raiders venturing above ground to extract valuable items within the Buried City of Southern Calbretta. As you wander out, you will try to avoid ARC and discover if other Raiders are friends or foes. You also get a good look at the base camp you'll call home named Speranza. Enjoy the trailer above, as a demo will be available at the event in Busan, South Korea, from November 14-17.

ARC Raiders

This place isn't safe and hasn't been for a long time. About a decade ago, a mysterious mechanized threat appeared here. They're known as ARC. People have fled to the underground colony of Speranza, seeking supplies to survive, and shelter from the machines. Demand for resources is at an all-time high. But getting those resources is a risky job, and it isn't for everyone. That's why you've enlisted as a Raider, scavenging for vital supplies that are scattered across the landscape. Everything from leftovers from yesterday's run-in with ARC to the unlikely remains of a pinball machine.

Out there, the stakes are high, and you will have to fight for your loot. Lethal ARC machines roam the surface. And there are no rules in Calabretta, so beware of other Raiders. With the traders in Speranza, trust is hard-earned and easily lost. You need to earn your keep. So don't come back from a quest empty-handed. When you see another Raider chased by a swarm of ARC drones, do you go in for the kill? Do you lend a helping hand? Or do you hold back and feast on the valuable remains?

