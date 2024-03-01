Posted in: Games, Indie Games, PlayWay, Video Games | Tagged: House Flipper

House Flipper Announces All-New Dine Out DLC On The Way

Frozen Way and PlayWay have come together for a new DLC pack for House Flipper, as players will soon be able to Dine Out in style.

Article Summary House Flipper's Dine Out DLC brings restaurant renovation to life this Spring.

New quests involve redesigning eateries with unique furniture and decorations.

Create culinary delights using the new Universal Cooker and fresh ingredients.

Design custom advertising signs and lease out revamped properties for profit.

Indie game developer Frozen District and publisher PlayWay have come together to announce an all-new DLC for House Flipper, as the Dine Out DLC will arrive soon. If the name didn't already give it away, this brand new addition will have you taking your flipping skills and applying them to the kitchen, as you'll take old spaces and turn them into restaurants, making them a place for people to go eat at all the time. There was not date given for the release, but we did get a trailer and a ton of info about it, as we're expecting it to be released this Spring.

As with previous content packs for House Flipper, players will gain access to brand-new quests related to the renovation of various dining establishments, such as fancy restaurants, sushi bars, food trucks, and cafes. During these quests, players will interact with new customers, each with their own unique story and motivations. Since simply renovating a restaurant may not be enough, this add-on will bring in a variety of furniture and decorative items to the game, allowing players to decorate the establishments with real artistic taste. Moreover, Dine Out DLC will introduce new innovative options for food preparation, precise furniture placement, table setting with tablecloths, and designing advertising signs. Another significant innovation will be the ability to lease the premises to interested clients.

