Posted in: Games, Survios, VR | Tagged: Amazon MGM Studio, Creed: Rise to Glory

Creed: Rise To Glory Adds Tommy Gunn In Latest Update

The latest update for Creed: Rise To Glory goes back in time to Rocky V, as players will get to face off against Tommy Gunn!

VR gaming studio Survios, in collaboration with Amazon MGM Studio, has revealed a new update added to Creed: Rise To Glory. The update takes us all the way back to Rocky V as Tommy "The Machine" Gunn makes his appearance in the boxing title, as you face off against the man who was ridiculed for beating a "paper champion" in his first title win. The update also comes with new fitness goals for your boxer and more. We have more info on it below as the update is now live.

Quest Hand-Tracking Experimental Feature

Leap into the boxing world with even more immersion – no controllers required. Utilizing Quest 2's hand-tracking support, players can throw punches, block, and navigate the game using their natural hand movements. Experience groundbreaking hits with more expressive and intuitive actions, and smoothly navigate the UI without the need to "re-glove." Coupled with this is a substantial performance enhancement, meticulously optimized for both Quest 2 and the upcoming Quest 3. Players with Quest 3, in particular, will witness a remarkable performance surge, propelling the in-ring action to unparalleled heights.

Tommy "The Machine" Gunn Is Coming In Swinging

Tommy "The Machine" Gunn, the iconic adversary from the Rocky V, has entered the ring. Known for his raw power and unparalleled brazenness, Gunn is not just another opponent – he's a test of your true mettle as a boxer. Will you rise to the challenge and prove your worth against this boxer?

Creed: Rise To Glory Fitness Updates

Boxing is as much about stamina as it is about skill. The enhanced fitness features allow players to:

Set and achieve personal calorie burn goals

Experience a refined UI with improved fitness-tracking stats

Opt for timed or calorie mode tracking based on personal preferences

Utilize an improved calorie tracking algorithm for more accurate results

Call To Action

Get the "Sweet Science" update for Creed: Rise To Glory – Championship Edition now on the PlayStation Store or for the Meta Quest 2 and 3 platforms. Experience the thrill of boxing with enhanced precision and immersion.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!