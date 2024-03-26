Posted in: Castlevania, Games, Indie Games, Konami, Video Games | Tagged: Stunlock Studios, V Rishing

V Rising To Receive New Castlevania Crossover This May

The Legacy of Castlevania will be making its way over to V Rising, as the two teams will come together for a new epic crossover.

Article Summary Castlevania crosses into V Rising with new content releasing May 8, 2024.

Simon Belmont arrives with his whip and holy weapons to challenge vampires.

Legacy of Castlevania Premium Pack to offer gothic castle customization.

Experience classic Castlevania themes reimagined by V Rising's composer.

Stunlock Studios confirmed they have partnered with Konami to launch a new crossover, as Castlevania will be coming to V Rising this May. This is basically a chance to bring some truly historic vampire-related content to a new up-and-coming vampire game, which is super unprecedented for Konami, considering the game is still sitting in Early Access. What's more, the team will be releasing a special Premium Pack for those who wish to get more out of it. We have more details and a quote below as the content will arrive on May 8, 2024.

V Rising – Legacy of Castlevania

Famed vampire hunter Simon Belmont is infiltrating V Rising to challenge all of Vampire kind. Wielding his legendary whip and an infamous arsenal of holy weaponry, no night stalker will be safe from his righteous crusade through Vardoran. Defeat him and unlock the secrets of his iconic weapon, offering new combat abilities that embody the grace and precision of a deadly Vampire! While Legacy of Castlevania, including Simon Belmont and the new weapon, will come as free content, vampire enthusiasts will be able to purchase the Legacy of Castlevania Premium Pack cosmetic DLC, allowing players to construct their own castles inspired by Castlevania's classic gothic aesthetic. Decorate your opulent lair, enjoy character customization options inspired by classic Castlevania characters, and spread terror with your spooky skeletal mount. You can even set the tone in your ominous abode with two classic Castlevania themes reimagined by V Rising composer Aleksandria Migova.

"We're all big fans of Castlevania, so being able to actually create original Castlevania content in our game is a dream come true," said Rickard Frisegård, CEO of Stunlock Studios. "I want to express a heartfelt thank you to our friends at Konami for the chance to bring Castlevania to the V Rising universe. This has been an opportunity for us to channel our love and effort for their games into this collaboration, and we look forward to you being able to experience it for yourself on May 8th!"

