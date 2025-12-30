Posted in: Games, Idea Factory, Video Games | Tagged: Ariana & The Elder Codex

Ariana & The Elder Codex Confirmed For Spring Release

The new action platformer Ariana & The Elder Codex has been given a launch window, as it will appear on multiple platforms this Spring

Play as librarian Ariana, repairing magical Codices to restore magic to a world in peril.

Unlock over 30 magic spells and abilities, combining them to tackle platforming and combat challenges.

Defeat powerful Codex guardians, craft magic items, and customize your playstyle with unique buffs.

Idea Factory and developer Compile Heart have confirmed that Ariana & The Elder Codex will be coming out on multiple platforms this Spring. This is a new action platformer in which you play the titular librarian who sets off on a quest to repair the Seven Hero Codices, which have been altered by a mysterious source that has depleted magic from the world. The team confirmed that the game will be released on March 24, 2026, for PlayStation and Nintendo Switch consoles, with a Steam version to follow in the Spring. For now, enjoy the trailer.

Ariana & The Elder Codex

The Librarian Ariana's mission is to repair the Seven Hero Codices, which have been altered. Due to the terrible damages, magic has vanished from the world. By utilizing special Librarian magic that allows her to enter Codices, Ariana seeks to mend the books to bring back magic. Can Ariana safely repair each tome and unravel the mysteries hidden within the Library?

Restore the Books, Reclaim the Magic: Venture into the Seven Hero Codices as Ariana, defeating enemies to earn new magic spells and abilities that grant access to previously unreachable areas. Restore Repair Points by taking on platforming and combat challenges that put your abilities to the test. Clear Repair Points as quickly as possible for permanent HP boosts and more!

Venture into the Seven Hero Codices as Ariana, defeating enemies to earn new magic spells and abilities that grant access to previously unreachable areas. Restore Repair Points by taking on platforming and combat challenges that put your abilities to the test. Clear Repair Points as quickly as possible for permanent HP boosts and more! Librarian Magic Materializes: With 30+ unlockable magic spells and abilities, mix and match them across six slots as you embark on your journey to repair the altered Codices. Experiment with different combinations to discover what best suits your playstyle.

With 30+ unlockable magic spells and abilities, mix and match them across six slots as you embark on your journey to repair the altered Codices. Experiment with different combinations to discover what best suits your playstyle. Clash with the Guardians of the Altered Codices: Face formidable bosses, each with a devastating arsenal that will test your combat and platforming skills. Dodge spells, time your attacks, and stay on top of your health to prevail.

Face formidable bosses, each with a devastating arsenal that will test your combat and platforming skills. Dodge spells, time your attacks, and stay on top of your health to prevail. Harness the Power of Magic Items: Mitigate challenges by unlocking, crafting, and equipping Magic Items to boost stats and gain buffs such as elemental boosts, increased critical hits, reduced knockback, and more!

