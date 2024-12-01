Posted in: Fortnite, Game Hardware, Games, Video Games | Tagged: CRKD, Fortnite Festival
CRKD Releases NEO S Purple Wave Edition For Fortnite
CRKD has released a new controller in the form of the NEO S Purple Wave Edition, released in time to work with the Fortnite Festival
CRKD released a new controller for Fortnite players, as they revealed the NEO S Purple Wave Edition, perfect for players to use in the Fortnite Festival. As you can see from the images here, it has been designed with a five-button grip that allows you to play the musical instruments in the game mode with ease, rather than trying to perfect it on the keyboard or standard controller. And hey, for those of you still rocking out to band-genre games, you have a new controller option out there that isn't a guitar. We have more details below, as it's currently being sold for $60.
CRKDNEO S Purple Wave Edition
"It's been nearly 20 years since key members of our team first began creating controllers for rhythm games, and we've never lost our passion for the genre," said Stephen Withers, Product Manager for CRKD. "It's a thrill to bring our knowledge and passion back to this space, and the NEO S Purple Wave Edition is our first step in bringing the band back together. The NEO S Purple Wave Edition has been designed as the ultimate all-in-one controller, and the Festival Attachment adds a new dimension of fun for gamers. We believe the NEO S Purple Wave Edition offers the easiest, most inclusive way to play Fortnite Festival, and we can't wait to see gamers getting their groove on when it ships just in time for the holidays."