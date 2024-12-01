Posted in: Fortnite, Game Hardware, Games, Video Games | Tagged: CRKD, Fortnite Festival

CRKD Releases NEO S Purple Wave Edition For Fortnite

CRKD has released a new controller in the form of the NEO S Purple Wave Edition, released in time to work with the Fortnite Festival

CRKD released a new controller for Fortnite players, as they revealed the NEO S Purple Wave Edition, perfect for players to use in the Fortnite Festival. As you can see from the images here, it has been designed with a five-button grip that allows you to play the musical instruments in the game mode with ease, rather than trying to perfect it on the keyboard or standard controller. And hey, for those of you still rocking out to band-genre games, you have a new controller option out there that isn't a guitar. We have more details below, as it's currently being sold for $60.

CRKDNEO S Purple Wave Edition

The NEO S Purple Wave Edition isn't just limited to guitar either, fans of Fortnite Festival can use the controller to play Keytar, Drum, Mic and Bass song parts. For music lovers wanting more, the NEO S Purple Wave Edition continues to shine when used with other community-based rhythm games. Outside of the Festival Attachment, the team at CRKD hasn't skimped on the features or design of the NEO S either. With Fortnite Festival-inspired artwork, the NEO S is certain to turn heads, and thanks to its wireless, compact footprint, it easily travels with you wherever you go.

With Hall-Effect Thumbsticks, 'Stick Drift' is a thing of the past, and the 'No Deadzone Mode,' integrated Motion Controls and Adjustable Trigger Sensitivity mean that the NEO S is a highly adept controller for all your games. Remappable Back Buttons provide extra controls when you need them the most, and Adjustable Vibration and Swappable Stick Tops provide a wealth of customizable options. Thanks to Bluetooth technology, the NEO S can even be used with Smart TVs, mobile devices, and tablets, delivering a mighty controller for all your gaming!

Like all CRKD hardware, the NEO S Purple Wave Edition is fully compatible with the CRKD 'True Collection System' a free mobile App for iOS and Android which will register the product number and rarity ranking of your hardware into your personal secure collection, adding to your bragging rights and giving instant oversight to all your CRKD gaming gear. CRKD products with Bluetooth capabilities also connect to the CRKD CTRL feature within the app, which allows users to customize the adjustable features of their controller.

"It's been nearly 20 years since key members of our team first began creating controllers for rhythm games, and we've never lost our passion for the genre," said Stephen Withers, Product Manager for CRKD. "It's a thrill to bring our knowledge and passion back to this space, and the NEO S Purple Wave Edition is our first step in bringing the band back together. The NEO S Purple Wave Edition has been designed as the ultimate all-in-one controller, and the Festival Attachment adds a new dimension of fun for gamers. We believe the NEO S Purple Wave Edition offers the easiest, most inclusive way to play Fortnite Festival, and we can't wait to see gamers getting their groove on when it ships just in time for the holidays."

