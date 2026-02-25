Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Scopley | Tagged: hello kitty, Hello Kitty and Friends, monopoly, Monopoly GO!, Sanrio, Scopely

Monopoly GO! Announces New Hello Kitty and Friends Collaboration

Monopoly GO! has released a brand-new collaboration with New Hello Kitty and Friends, which will kick off in the game mid-March

Article Summary Monopoly GO! teams up with Hello Kitty and Friends for a special in-game event from March 10-29.

Enjoy new themed mini-games like Partners, Treasures (Dig), Racers, and Deluxe Drop with classic Sanrio characters.

Collect exclusive Hello Kitty and Friends stickers, tokens, emojis, and in-game accessories during the event.

Experience a unique Monopoly GO! board theme, stylish collectibles, and limited-time rewards in this collaboration.

Scopely has announced a new partnership with Sanrio, with characters from Hello Kitty and Friends joining Monopoly GO! next month. Set to run from March 10-29, players will see several themed mini-games added to the title, along with limited-time collectibles, and customizable Style Tokens. Not to mention a themed board and other surprises along the way. We have all the details here as we wait for the content to come out.

Monopoly GO! | Hello Kitty and Friends

Throughout the event, players can experience Hello Kitty and Friends-themed mini-games —including Partners, Treasures (Dig), Racers, and Deluxe Drop—each thoughtfully designed to blend the whimsy and warmth of Hello Kitty and her friends with the playful energy of Monopoly GO!. From racing around colorful tracks to uncovering hidden treasures, every moment is infused with the unmistakable sweetness of these iconic characters, including Hello Kitty, Cinnamoroll, My Melody, Keroppi, Pompompurin, Pochacco, and Kuromi.

Exhilarating Mini-Games

Monopoly GO! continues to evolve with new ways to play, and this collaboration brings a Hello Kitty and Friends twist to some of the game's most beloved experiences.

Partners – Players team up with friends, spin a wheel, and earn points together to build Hello Kitty–themed attractions and unlock rewards.

Treasures (Dig) – A digging mini-game featuring beautifully themed environments, custom tools, and collectible treasures inspired by supercute Hello Kitty and Friends merchandise.

Racers – A competitive team-based mini-game where players roll dice to power Sanrio character–themed race cars inspired by Hello Kitty, Keroppi, Cinnamoroll, and Kuromi, racing across colorful, character-filled tracks.

Sweet Rewards and Stylish Collectibles

The collaboration also introduces a wide array of themed collectibles, including:

A Hello Kitty and Friends sticker set featuring nine stickers, tradable among friends for prizes

Themed in-game tokens with customizable dress-up Accessories, part of the new Style Token feature

Themed shields, dice, and emojis featuring Hello Kitty and Friends characters and companions, bringing an extra layer of cuteness to Pets Season!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!