Arcade1Up Reveals NBA Jam 30th Anniversary Cabinet

Arcade1Up is releasing multiple versions of NBA Jam, but the biggest surprise of them is the 30th Anniversary Cabinet, revealed at NBA Con.

Arcade1Up has a brand new deluxe arcade cabinet on the way, as basketball fans will be happy to see the NBA Jam 30th Anniversary Deluxe Arcade Cabinet. This is about as throwback as you're going to get as they have faithfully recreated the Tournament Edtion version of the machine, ready for four-player action, with all the classic teams and players from the '90s (except Michael Jordan) ready to boom shakalaka its way into your home. Like other cabinets designed by the company, it comes with three versions of the title, a Wi-Fi setup for online play, and Partycade to take the game and play it anywhere as a portable title. You can check out the cabinet, along with versions of SHAQ Edition and 2-Player Countercade, and NBA Con, this weekend. The cabinet will go on sale this Fall both online and at Costco for $700.

The new NBA Jam 30th Anniversary Deluxe arcade machine lets fans play with or against the game's greatest players, including Shaquille O'Neal, Hakeem Olajuwon, Isaiah Thomas, Karl Malone, John Stockton, and David Robinson in the company's newest format. The NBA Jam Partycade offers a fun, portable experience fans can take anywhere they go. Both machines will make their debut today at NBA Con, a first-of-its-kind fan experience to celebrate hoops and culture, and will be available this fall – right in time for the start of the NBA season. The NBA Jam 30th Anniversary Deluxe arcade machine is available for pre-order beginning today for $699.99.

Featuring the iconic NBA Jam gameplay that has captured the hearts of basketball fans for decades, this 30th anniversary machine combines classic gaming with modern features. Jam-packed with three fan-favorite games – NBA Jam, NBA Jam Tournament Edition, and NBA Jam Hang Time – and with built-in Wi-Fi, fans can compete against up to four players online and show off their skills via global leaderboards. The NBA Jam 30th Anniversary Deluxe arcade machine is a sleek, 5-foot-tall stand-up cabinet with a crisp 17-inch color screen, dual speakers for dynamic sound, and a four-player control panel. Authentic design features include a light-up marquee and 3D molded coin doors, along with upgraded joysticks and eye-catching light-up buttons that make every basket even more electrifying.

"We are thrilled to be able to announce the return of this iconic game at the first NBA Con," said Scott Bachrach, CEO of Arcade1Up. "Arcade1Up was the first to deliver an at-home NBA Jam arcade experience more than three years ago – and it was our first-ever machine to include Wi-Fi. We've come a long way since that original release and are excited to celebrate the 30th anniversary of a true classic."

