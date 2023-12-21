Posted in: Games, Studio Wildcard, Video Games | Tagged: ARK: Survival Ascended

ARK: Survival Ascended Releases Winter Wonderland Event

Studio Wildcard dropped a new update for ARK: Survival Ascended, as players can dive into the Winter Wonderland Event right now.

Article Summary ARK: Survival Ascended's Winter Wonderland Event is live until Jan 7.

Raptor Claus drops loot nightly, with festive event exclusive items.

Survival of the Fittest mod now supports crossplay across platforms.

New event adds rideable Reindeer, Yetis, and holiday-themed chibis.

Studio Wildcard launched a brand new event into ARK: Survival Ascended today, as players can experience the new Winter Wonderland Event. This will bring about some festive cheer in a world where you're still dealing with the fact that you're living among dinosaurs. Starting today and running all the way until January 7, players will see RaptorClaus making his way around the map, dropping presents around midnight with a ton of loot inside them, as well as some other goodies. You'll also see the map decked out in snow, along with some other surprises. We have more info from the team below.

Survival of the Fittest

ARK: Survival of the Fittest (SOTF) mod is now available for crossplay on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation! Re-evolved from the ground up with redesigned mechanics, SOTF is a dinosaur battle royale pitting up to 60 combatants against each other in a fast-paced, action-packed struggle for survival, where players are ultimately pushed into an epic final showdown leading their creature armies into battle.

ARK: Survival Ascended Winter Wonderland Event

Deck the halls with boughs of holly! This epic winter-themed holiday event begins today with new presents and goodies and will last until January 7, 2024 on all official ASA servers. Every midnight Raptor Claus will sail across the star-filled night sky in his sleigh, dropping off presents filled with high-end loot, Mistletoe, and Coal for those naughty Survivors, which can be used to craft festive cosmetics. Not to be outdone by Raptor Claus, new friends will also drop Coal and Mistletoe, including Santa's Big Helper Yeti, Abominable Snowman, Pegomastax Grouch (which steals gift boxes in return for rewards), and Wild Rideable Reindeer (feed them Rockarrot and ride them to earn more loot). Don't miss out on the new Winter Wonderland Event Chibis Raptor Claus and Hyaenadeer and three new Event Cosmetics: Krampus Player Character Skin, Santa's Workshop Smithy Structure Skin, and a Festive Forge Skin.

