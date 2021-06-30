ARK: Survival Evolved Launches Its 2021 Summer Bash

Studio Wildcard has officially launched their 2021 Summer Bash into ARK: Survival Evolved with a lot of silly goodies to enjoy. Starting today and running all the way until July 14th, the game will have a ton of silly but fun activities for you to hum in on, including being able to go on the hunt for newly released chibi pets. We have a rundown of what's happening in the game below along with the latest trailer to show it off. Enjoy your fun in the prehistoric sun!

However you choose to spend your summer in ARK: Survival Evolved, Summer Bash 2021 is bound to cook up a lot of entertainment! Relax with tribemates by the beach while sporting the newest Hawaiian shirts, charm friends with a new Hula Dance and hunt for the newest Chibi pets including the Spacedolphin, Voidwyrm, and Straw Hat Otter. And of course, take advantage of increased rates (up to 5x normal rates) for harvesting, taming and breeding on Official, Small Tribe, ARKPocalypse, and Conquest servers. Official Servers: 3x XP, Harvesting, Taming, and Breeding (imprint, maturation, hatch/gestation), 0.5x Mating Interval, 1.5x Hexagon Bonus

Small Tribe Servers: 4.5x XP, 4.5x Harvesting, 4.5x Taming, and 4x Breeding (imprint, maturation, hatch/gestation), 0.5x Mating Interval, 1.5x Hexagon Bonus

ARKPocalypse: 5x XP, 5x Harvesting, 5x Taming, and 5x Breeding (imprint, maturation, hatch/gestation), 0.5x Mating Interval, 1.5x Hexagon Bonus

Conquest: 4.5x XP, 4.5x Harvesting, 4.5x Taming, and 4x Breeding (imprint, maturation, hatch/gestation), 0.5x Mating Interval, 1.5x Hexagon Bonus Summer Bash Items 2021 Hula Dance Emote

Flip In Place Emote

Inflatable T-Rex costume

3 Hawaiian Shirt patterns

3 Swimsuit patterns

Retro Sunglasses Skin

Floppy Straw Summer Hat Skin

Angler Hat Skin

Maewing

Spacedolphin

Voidwyrm

Deal With It Dodo

Straw Hat Otter

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: ARK: Summer Bash 2021 (https://youtu.be/SbHQqgOQ35g)