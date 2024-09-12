Posted in: Games, Video Games | Tagged: Arkadium, Family Feud

Arkadium Celebrates National Video Games Day With Family Feud

Arkadium has decided to celebrate Natrional Video Games Day with a special spotlight on their browser version of Family Feud

Article Summary Arkadium celebrates National Video Games Day with a spotlight on their Family Feud browser game.

Partnered with Fremantle, Arkadium offers a free, browser-based version of Family Feud to play online.

Since debuting in 1976, Family Feud has inspired over 50 international adaptations and awarded nearly $25 million.

Steve Harvey has hosted over 2,500 episodes, winning multiple Daytime Emmys including Outstanding Game Show Host.

Arkadium has decided to celebrate National Video Games Day today (September 12) with a special spotlight on their website for their version of Family Feud. The company has partnered up with Fremantle, the company that produces the current version of the TV game show, to have their own version that you can play totally free on your browser. Essentially, they're just highlighting the game and letting anyone check it out while also sharing facts about it, which we have for you below.

Arkadium's Family Feud

To help celebrate National Video Games Day, Arkadium has partnered with Fremantle, the game show producer and licensing distributor, to share seven must-know facts about Family Feud. Family Feud has inspired over 50 international adaptations, including versions in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Japan, Mexico, the Netherlands, Poland, Russia, South Africa, the UK, Vietnam, and more. Since Steve Harvey became host, nearly $25 million in prize money has been awarded. The show debuted in 1976 with Richard Dawson as the original host, and Steve Harvey has since filmed over 2,500 syndicated episodes.

Family Feud has asked more than 80,000 questions since 1976. Family Feud has won numerous awards, including the Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Game/Audience Participation Show in 1977. It also earned multiple Daytime Emmy Awards for Outstanding Game Show Host: once with Dawson in 1978, and three times with Harvey in 2014, 2017, and 2022. In 2019, Family Feud won the Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Game Show and Outstanding Directing for a Game Show (Ken Fuchs). The show is taped in front of a live audience in Atlanta, Georgia. Previous hosts include Richard Dawson, Ray Combs, Louie Anderson, Richard Karn, John O'Hurley, and Al Roker also hosted Celebrity Family Feud. While Steve Harvey hosts both Syndicated Family Feud and Celebrity Family Feud. The show has been featured in various sitcoms, sketch shows, and movies, including Saturday Night Live, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, The Simpsons, Seinfeld, Family Guy, and Cheaper by the Dozen.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!