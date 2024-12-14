Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Arma Reforger, Bohemia Interactive

Arma Reforger Has Been Released For PlayStation 5

After being on PC and Xbox for a couple of years, Bohemia Interactive has released Arma Reforger for the PlayStation 5 this week

Bohemia Interactive has finally released Arma Reforger onto the PS5 this week after having already been out on other platforms for a few years. As you might suspect from other game releases of this ilk, you'll be getting the full game and everything released for it to date if you happen to buy it on PS5, as they are aiming to keep all the players at the same level of access. Only this version will full utilize the DualSense controller's advanced capabilities. We have a new trailer for the game here for you to enjoy.

Arma Reforge

Set in 1989, Arma Reforger meticulously recreates period-specific military assets, including weapons, military equipment, ground vehicles, and helicopters. In addition, the islands of Everon and Arland are massive, fictional, mid-Atlantic battlefields featuring stunning scenery and realistic environmental assets. It features four primary game modes: Conflict, Game Master, Combat Ops, and Capture & Hold:

Conflict is a strategic battle for two islands whereby teams must capture specific points to gain an advantage over the enemy. Not only must they engage in combat with opposing factions, but they must build structures and run logistics to gain a defensible foothold on the island.

Game Master allows players to create custom scenarios with in-game assets to play solo or with friends. These can range from straightforward missions to elaborate scenarios, and the Game Master can modify the scenarios on the fly to curate a thrilling experience for players.

Combat Ops is a cooperative or single-player game mode where players must complete specific tasks and battle to extract from the islands of Everon and Arland. This cooperative game mode features dynamic objectives and enemy spawning, creating a unique experience for every match.

Capture & Hold is a rapid-fire, high-pressure game mode that concentrates the immersive and realistic gameplay of Arma Reforger into short and intense matches.

