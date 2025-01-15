Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Arma Reforger, Bohemia Interactive

Arma Reforger Announces New Modding Competition

Arma Reforgerwill be holding a new modding competition, as players will compete for cash and prizes for the best job done with the game

Article Summary Compete in Arma Reforger's Make Arma Not War 2025 modding event for $100k in prizes.

Showcase modding creativity on Arma Reforger's Enfusion engine; win promotion.

Join Modding Boot Camps for workshops and Q&As with Arma developers.

Raise awareness on gaming's positive mental health impact; win special prize.

Bohemia Interactive has announced a new competition for the game Arma Reforger, as players can take place in a new modding event. The event is called Make Arma Not War 2025, modeled after the first competition that took place in 2014, as they want to see a new generation of mods on the all-new Enfusion engine. You'll be able to compete against others with $100k in cash and other prizes on the line. We have more details about the event for you below.

Arma Reforger – Make Arma Not War 2025

This competition seeks to celebrate and give back to the modding community that does so much for the Arma Platform, while kickstarting the next generation of mods on the all-new Enfusion engine. With over $100,000 in cash and other prizes, the competition invites creators to develop incredible mods for Arma Reforger in multiple categories. In addition, winning entries will receive promotion through company channels to showcase their creativity and abilities to our global community.

To support participants, Bohemia Interactive is hosting Modding Boot Camps, a series of topic-focused workshops designed to help both new and veteran modders. Presented by the developers themselves, these workshops cover both fundamental and advanced techniques for working with the Enfusion engine, and will be accompanied with documentation and developer Q&As. Additionally, in collaboration with the nonprofit organization Stack Up and leading researchers, Bohemia Interactive is using this competition as a platform to raise awareness about the positive effects of video games on mental health, for both veterans suffering from physical and emotional trauma and the wider global gaming community. As part of this initiative, a special cash prize will be awarded to a mod that fosters positive communication and helps reduce in-game toxicity.

With Make Arma Not War 2025, Bohemia Interactive recognizes the long-time support of the modding community as part of the Arma series' success. This competition not only highlights the creativity within the community but is a commitment to provide tools, resources, and a platform for innovation that modders can continue shaping the future of Bohemia Interactive's games for years to come.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!