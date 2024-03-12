Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Artificer’s Tower, Rodent Games

Artificer's Tower Releases New Trailer With Release Date

Check out the latest trailer for Artificer’s Tower, as the team at Rodent Games have given the game it's official release date.

Article Summary Rodent Games announces April 18, 2024, release date for Artificer’s Tower.

New trailer showcases this Indie game’s mix of colony sim and resource management.

Features unique base-building, tower defense, and intense monster challenges.

Improve your magical dominion by training mages and mastering alchemy skills.

Indie game developer and publisher Rodent Games has given Artificer's Tower a brand-new trailer, along with an official release date. The game has been in the works for a couple of years now with a free demo available on Steam for people to try it out. This latest trailer shows off where the devs have taken the game since then and what you can look forward to playing when it is released. Which they conveniently tell us in the trailer that the full version will come out on April 18, 2024. Enjoy the new footage!

Artificer's Tower

Artificer's Tower magically blends colony sim and resource management and features base-building, tower defense, and powerful enemies to defeat. You're tasked with building and defending an out-of-this-world tower while managing your fellow mages. Build your base however, you see fit and unleash your inner architect wizard while keeping your mages happy and safe. Build up your tower, gathering resources and crafting everything you might need for your mystical abode.

Defend Your Base: Fill the entrance of your tower with traps and watch as the monsters trying to take down your tower drop like flies.

Fill the entrance of your tower with traps and watch as the monsters trying to take down your tower drop like flies. Manage Your Mages: Keep your tower running like a well-oiled magical machine by managing your mages. Pay them generous wages, fulfill their needs, and keep them happy.

Keep your tower running like a well-oiled magical machine by managing your mages. Pay them generous wages, fulfill their needs, and keep them happy. Summon Powerful Bosses: Challenge the biggest bad guys in their area and their lackeys. Show off your tower's strength by defeating these foes and taking home all the bragging rights.

Challenge the biggest bad guys in their area and their lackeys. Show off your tower's strength by defeating these foes and taking home all the bragging rights. Train and Practice: Train your next generation of powerful wizards! Watch as they grow from low-potential, bumbling novices to full-fledged artificers.

Train your next generation of powerful wizards! Watch as they grow from low-potential, bumbling novices to full-fledged artificers. Flex Your Alchemy Skills: Start with simple recipes and watch as your expertise grows, and you can start making even more advanced items. Invest research into administration so you can spend less time micromanaging your mages.

