Arcade1Up Releases Their New Infinity Game Board Arcade1Up has released their own digital solution to all your board game needs with the new Infinity Game Board.

Arcade1Up has officially released its own digital answer to a board gamer's library, as the Infinity Game Board is now available for purchase. The company has created this monitor setup that can either be set on any table to free-standing with its own legs giving you an entire library of classic titles at your fingertips. The company has even partnered with Hasbro to bring many iconic franchises to the system, as you'll be able to play with up to six players on classic titles like Clue and Monopoly. The table is currently being sold for $500 via Best Buy. We have more info and a trailer for you below.

The Infinity Game Board brings all the amazing games, activities and features of the award-winning Infinity Game Table into a portable device that is both compact and lightweight. An 18.5-inch HD touchscreen makes it easy for all players to interact, and built-in dynamic zoom technology provides a personalized view of select games without having to adjust your viewing angle. The Infinity Game Board offers the look and feel of the traditional tabletop board game experience in an enhanced digital format, giving users access to an extensive library of games and activities.

With a blockbuster digital library of 50 board games and activities, including classic Hasbro Games such as Monopoly, Yahtzee, Trivial Pursuit, Clue, Scrabble, and 50+ other games in the online store, the Infinity Game Board provides an interactive experience for up to six players locally or online via built-in Wi-Fi connectivity. For the youngest in the house, digital versions of popular games such as Shoots and Ladders, Candy Land, Operation, Sorry, and Connect Four ensure all the fun without having to search for (or step on!) missing game pieces. The Infinity Game Board features an ever-expanding library of games and content that allows players to discover new games in a fun and easy way. A new, upgraded dashboard creates a user-friendly experience for sorting, finding, and purchasing new content.