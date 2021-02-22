Hasbro Introduces Crooked Cash & Builder Versions Of Monopoly

Hasbro revealed two new versions of Monopoly today as players can soon play the Builder and Crooked Cash editions. Each version has it's own unique spin on the game that hasn't really been explored this way. First off, the Crooked Cash edition uses fake cash, fake Chance cards, accusation coins, and hidden reveals as you play a deceptive game that's got the original charm with a few sneaky plays. Meanwhile, the Builder edition adds a bit of a strategy twist to things as players travel the board still buying properties and collecting rent, but they also gather resources in builder's blocks to construct an island city in the middle of the board. You can read about both below as they're set to release in the Summer and Fall of 2021.

Monopoly Crooked Cash (Ages 8 years & up/Players: 2-4/Approx. Retail Price: $19.99/Available: Fall 2021) In the Monopoly Crooked Cash game things aren't always as they seem. Someone added fake cash and fake Chance cards! Luckily, Mr. Monopoly is giving players his decoder so they can find the fakes and still make a fortune. It's an exciting game of hidden reveals, and players get to challenge their opponents for using fakes with accusation coins. But use them wisely! You only get a few coins to play. Includes Monopoly tokens that play up the deceptive theme. The player with the most money at the end – real or fake – wins. Available at most major retailers.

Monopoly Builder (Ages 8 years & up/Players: 2-4/Approx. Retail Price: $24.99/Available: August 1st) It's the Monopoly game with a strategy twist, and it all comes to life on Monopoly Island, located in the center of the board. With the Monopoly Builder strategy game, players travel the board buying properties and collecting rent and resources. They also use builder's blocks to build their island city! The more a player builds, the more points they'll earn. The game ends when the penthouse has been built. Available at most major retailers.