Posted in: Games, Video Games, VR | Tagged: Asgard’s Wrath 2, Oculus Studios, Sanzaru Games

Asgard's Wrath 2 Launches New Into The Multiverse Event

Oculus Studios has a new update out now for Asgard's Wrath 2, as players can start experiencing the Into The Multiverse event.

Article Summary Dive into Asgard's Wrath 2's "Into The Multiverse" event, out now.

Join the Guardian Alliance effort in the Uncharted Rifts.

Challenge yourself with Cosmic Objectives and Weaver Trials.

Unlock over two dozen rewards, including special weapons and titles.

VR developer Sanzaru Games and publisher Oculus Studios have launched a new event for Asgard's Wrath 2 today as they head Into The Multiverse. The new event will hurl players into the multiverse where they will fight on the frontlines of the Uncharted Rifts. You'll have to help add strength and power to the Guardian Alliance as you work to purge intrusive hostiles who seek to tamper with multiple realities at once. We have more info about it below as the content is now live.

Asgard's Wrath 2 – Into the Multiverse

Players must battle the multiverse frontlines within the Uncharted Rifts and strengthen the Guardian Alliance effort by purging intrusive hostiles to restore realities. Here are some of our favorite Cosmic Objectives and Weaver Trials that you'll find in Into the Multiverse:

Defeating four Dread Souls in the Uncharted Rifts

Using a Divine Soul to vanquish enemies in a single Uncharted Rift run

Showing expert training and skill by reaching floor 15 with no healing items or buffs

Defeating 25 enemies using any wards in a single run

Joining the Cosmic Guardian elite by reaching floor 25 using no Revelations

You'll also encounter a number of new Loki Anomalies, including a new MR challenge, Desert Rogues, in which Desert Renegades and Set Enemies have banded together to cause multiverse mayhem in the physical realm. Can you kill them before it's too late? MR challenges are available only on Meta Quest 3, and don't forget that Asgard's Wrath 2 is free with the purchase of a new Meta Quest 3 for a limited time. There are over two dozen rewards to earn in Into the Multiverse, including the Apocalypse Wings spectral adornment, the Golden Cherub Helm, four primordial Fabled Horsemen Swords, the Alvilda-inspired Spread the Love weapon set, and the Deathdealer title. You might even unlock an emote or two.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!