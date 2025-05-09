Posted in: Games, Gearbox Publishing, Risk Of Rain 2, Video Games | Tagged: Risk of Rain

Risk Of Rain 2 Reveals New Alloyed Collective Update

Risk Of Rain 2 revealed a brand-new update on the way at PAX East 2025, as the Alloyed Collective update is in the works

Alloyed Collective adds 6 new stages, 2 survivors, 15 items, and a host of fresh enemies.

Only one player needs to own the DLC for friends to join online in shared co-op sessions.

Face new bosses, command upgradeable drones, and explore deeper into Petrichor V’s wilds.

Gearbox Publishing and Hopoo Games revealed the next content update for Risk of Rain 2 at PAX East 2025, as we got our first look at Alloyed Collective. Serving as the third official DLC for the game since launch, following Survivors of the Void and Seekers of the Storm, players will be thrown into the unpredictable landscape that is Petrichor V. The bonus to this is that anyone playing the game in co-op can add friends for free, as only one player needs to own it to play it together. No official release date as given for the DLC beyond the idea that we'll see it released sometime in 2025, but they did release details about it, which we have for you here, and a new trailer you can check out above.

Risk Of Rain 2 – Alloyed Collective

Alloyed Collective plunges players deeper into the Solus-controlled wilds of Petrichor V. Only one player is required to own Alloyed Collective to enable the monsters, Stages, and Items to appear in-game for the whole lobby. That means scores of new Stages, and terrifying Solus constructs. Well, one of them is pretty cute.

Explore 6 All-New Stages: From cliffside scrapyards to machinery-choked fortresses and buried caverns, each biome pushes deeper into Solus territory with dynamic layouts and environmental threats;

From cliffside scrapyards to machinery-choked fortresses and buried caverns, each biome pushes deeper into Solus territory with dynamic layouts and environmental threats; Master 2 Survivors: One returns. One debuts. Both are built to survive the escalating storm;

One returns. One debuts. Both are built to survive the escalating storm; Command 7 Drones: New Drone types let you augment your playstyle with some wild abilities. With the help of a new station, you can even modify your Drones to suit your needs;

New Drone types let you augment your playstyle with some wild abilities. With the help of a new station, you can even modify your Drones to suit your needs; Fight 7 Enemies: The Solus have been gathering — and building — as they perfect their plan. Now their creations are hunting you;

The Solus have been gathering — and building — as they perfect their plan. Now their creations are hunting you; Challenge Massive Bosses: Face a brutal new Teleporter encounter — and a final boss that reshapes the endgame;

Face a brutal new Teleporter encounter — and a final boss that reshapes the endgame; Loot 15 New Items: Expand your arsenal with a new haul of mislaid UES property.

