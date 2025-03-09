Posted in: Dotemu, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Absolum, Gamera Games, Guard Crush, Supamonks

Beat 'Em Up Action RPG Title Absolum Announced

Absolum is an all-new action RPG beat ‘em up game where you play as a band of rebels trying to stop a powerful force from conquering all

Article Summary Absolum is a new action RPG beat 'em up game by Guard Crush and Supamonks, set in the world of Talamh.

Fight as rebels using ancient magic to stop Sun King Azra's conquest in a dark fantasy universe.

Play as characters Galandra, Karl, Brome, and Cider, each with unique skills and motives.

Game announced with no release date yet; watch the trailer for debut footage and details.

Development studios Guard Crush and Supamonks have partnered with Gamera Games and Dotemu to announce a brand-new game called Absolum. This is an action RPG meshed with the genre these folks know best: beat 'em up, as you play a band of rebels who are trying to stop an all-powerful force from conquering everything and throwing the world into a crimson darkness. The game doesn't have a release window yet as its still being worked on, but we have the announcement trailer and info here while we wait for more details to emerge.

Absolum

In the world of Talamh, a cataclysmic event caused by magic prompts the Sun King Azra to conquer all lands and sources of magic through brutal warfare, slaughtering any wizard unwilling to serve him. Talamh's hope now lies with a defiant band of rebels aided by a mysterious, mythical mentor known as Uchawi and the similarly powerful Root Sisters, who together oppose Azra's pursuit of total power by wielding an ancient, forbidden magic. These mythical forces empower our rebels with astonishing magic as they stoke a resistance, fight Azra's iron grip on Talamh, and discover the secret behind Azra's ever-growing dominion.

From the shadows of Yeldrim, Galandra emerges as an unstoppable force of nature. Her colossal sword strikes with deadly precision, combined with chilling, destructive necromantic powers. Her calm demeanor is a thin veil, barely concealing the furious anger brewing inside her. Karl is the last free dwarf of Talamh. Armed with an ancestral blunderbuss and his bare fists, he's a master of close-range brawls and explosive tactics. What he lacks in reach at mid-range, he makes up for with raw strength and quick thinking, making him a stalwart ally in the revolt against Azra's oppression. During their ordeals, two mysterious heroes will join them on a quest to overthrow the Sun King: Brome, a wizard prodigy on a mission to preserve the future generations of his people, and the enigmatic Cider, a nimble skirmisher in search of answers among the scattered fragments of their own soul.

