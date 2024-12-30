Posted in: Ashes of Creation, Games, Indie Games, Intrepid Studios, Video Games | Tagged: Ashes of Creation
Ashes of Creation Launches Phase Two Of Development
While Ashes of Creation is still being worked on, the developers have launched Phase Two of development with a number of changes
Article Summary
- Ashes of Creation enters Phase Two with extended game access and key updates.
- New Dünir and Vaelune races added to the character creator in the latest update.
- Enhanced gameplay with new dungeons, nodes, and a marketplace for deeper engagement.
- Bug fixes and optimizations across combat, NPCs, caravans, and quests for smoother play.
Intrepid Studios is still working on Ashes of Creation, and before the holidays kicked off, it entered Phase Two of the game's development. This feels like the team have really kicked open a few doors as they have moved past occasional testing and are now taking in everything they can from players as you can try the game more frequently. They've also added several key elements to the title, improved the character creator, added a marketplace, and much more. We have some of the patch notes below, as current players testing it out can play Phase Two now.
Ashes of Creation – Phase Two
As Phase Two unfolds, Ashes of Creation moves beyond weekend-focused testing to deliver over five days of access per week, enabling testers to engage more extensively with the game's evolving systems. Every piece of feedback these participants provide will inform the ongoing refinement of Verra's landscapes, encounters, and gameplay mechanics, guiding the team as they continue bringing their vision for this ambitious MMORPG to life.
- Dünir and Vaelune player races are now in the character creator!
- Befallen Forge, a new dungeon, is now available!
- Added three new Nodes in the Sandsquall Desert, Aithanahr (Economic), Sunhaven (Military), and Azmaran (Divine). Significantly adjusted the world around these Nodes
- Added the ability to purchase Freeholds! For current testing, Freeholds require level 20 and cost 100 gold
- Added the Marketplace and Marketplace vendor
- Happy Holidays! Added some holiday spirit to Verra!
CHARACTER, ARCHETYPE, AND COMBAT
- Characters will now stay in the world for 15 seconds after they log out
- Ranger's Thundering Shot will now properly apply silence and consume the dazed debuff. Reduced the duration of the stun from 4 to 3 seconds and reduced the duration of the silence from 5 to 4 seconds
- Ranger's Airstrike has updated performance
- Ranger's Raining Death should be more consistent about firing the next projectile
- Fixed a bug causing Ranger's Disengage to launch you in a direction infinitely
- Bard's Stories have updated performance
- Tank's Charge, Desolate, Grapple, Grit, Iron Aura, Tomahawk, and Tremoring Bellow have updated visual fidelity
- Cleric's Resurrection will not longer require line of sight after initial activation
- Mage's weapon combos should no longer provide extra Fireball stacks
- Adjusted penetration calculations
- Fixed a bug which would cause issues with character data and inventory when characters disconnected and logged in quickly
- Fixed a bug which prevented dead Combatants from being resurrected
- Fixed a bug that would cause fall damage to apply before hitting the ground
- Fixed a bug causing Guard to be stuck sometimes when switching in and out of action mode
- Negative health reduction effects will now properly kill a target
- Experience debt stat dampening will now display its effects correctly
- Optimized projectile performance
ENEMIES & NPCs
- Significantly reduced the HP multiplier for 3 and 4-star elite enemies
- Lowered the level of the enemies in the areas around Honorsworn Tower
- Adjusted the behavior of the Dünir Fighter and Forgemaster
- Fixed a bug causing the Dünir Fighter and Forgemaster to use abilities much less frequently than intended
- Increased the damage and changed some behavior for Forgelord Zammer
- Slightly reduced the damage and adjusted the behavior for Bellowsmasher
- Adjusted the visual effects for the Undead Dünir Cleric
- Added Befallen Forge loot to the Flame Element and Hoarders
- Adjusted Tumok the Wretched's leashing distance
- Fixed a bug which caused zombies to be unable to attack targets down a slope
- Fixed a visual bug which caused zombies to sometimes not play their movement animations
- Increased the respawn time for Howlers
- Fixed several bugs causing NPCs to become stuck if the target is behind line of sight blockers
- Fixed a bug where Solvanna Root provided rewards 100% of the time
- Marching Mausoleums will drop fewer things
- Adjusted the population for the Western Sunhaven region
- Updated the behavior for a variety of enemies
- Adjusted some enemy and NPC world placements
- Added missing rewards to some enemies
- Fixed a bug causing some NPCs to spawn underground
- Fixed a visual bug with the Magma Golem's Bursting Charge
- Slowed the patrol rate of Administrator Crucia
- Fixed minor bugs with a variety of enemies
- Fixed issues that caused some NPCs to float
- Fixed a bug causing enemies to improperly leash across server boundaries
ARTISANSHIP & ECONOMY
- Added Basalt and Granite to the Sandsquall Desert
- Player Commodities have had a balancing pass
- Added new recipes and items to the Befallen Forge
- Adjusted the size of Ethereal Essence to be 1×1
- Updated the way that Glint is distributed to better handle inventory limits
- Fine Paper is now available
- Fixed a crash associated with gatherables
- Adjusted the drop chance of treasure maps
- Fixed a bug causing treasures to provide unlimited loot
- Fixed a bug with missing treasure mounds
- Fixed a bug with some tiers of glint merging incorrectly
- Fixed a bug where items were not properly listed in the Marketplace
- Added error messaging for Marketplace item registration errors
CARAVANS
- Added a launch fee to Caravans
- Added a logout timer for Caravans
- Items can now be dragged into Caravan Crate menus
- Fixed a number of bugs with the placement and transition of Caravans from water to ground
- Fixed a bug with Caravans unstuck ability
- Fixed a bug that would cause Caravans to spawn fully underground
- Fixed a bug causing rafts or Caravans to sometimes kill players on spawn
- Fixed a bug causing crashes when looking at cargo inventories
- Fixed a bug causing Caravans to be undeployable after relogging in or if your destroyed Caravan was still in the world
- Fixed a bug causing Caravans to be stuck in the water
- Fixed a bug causing Caravan inventory to not properly populate after relogging in
- Fixed a bug causing Caravans to not despawn
NODES
- Adjusted the Node Experience required to level up to be significantly higher
- Adjusted the position of workbenches in some Node layouts
- Fixed a bug causing some NPCs to not spawn properly in Village Nodes
- Visual interface pass for the Node relationships page
- Fixed a Node and citizenship related crash
MOUNTS
- Mounts now require line-of-sight in order to be interacted with
- Mounts can no longer be summoned higher than your own height
- Fixed the ability for mounts to be dismounted through walls
QUESTS & EVENTS
- Fixed an issue allowing for multiple turn-ins for the Quest Tower and the Wolf
- Fixed an issue that could prevent the completion of the Quest The Warhelm Curse
- Fixed multiple bugs with the Hills Have Knives and Titan's Ring events
- Fixed a bug preventing the Horns of Betrayal event from providing its intended rewards
- Fixed a variety of bugs with quests