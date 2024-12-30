Posted in: Ashes of Creation, Games, Indie Games, Intrepid Studios, Video Games | Tagged: Ashes of Creation

Ashes of Creation Launches Phase Two Of Development

While Ashes of Creation is still being worked on, the developers have launched Phase Two of development with a number of changes

Article Summary Ashes of Creation enters Phase Two with extended game access and key updates.

New Dünir and Vaelune races added to the character creator in the latest update.

Enhanced gameplay with new dungeons, nodes, and a marketplace for deeper engagement.

Bug fixes and optimizations across combat, NPCs, caravans, and quests for smoother play.

Intrepid Studios is still working on Ashes of Creation, and before the holidays kicked off, it entered Phase Two of the game's development. This feels like the team have really kicked open a few doors as they have moved past occasional testing and are now taking in everything they can from players as you can try the game more frequently. They've also added several key elements to the title, improved the character creator, added a marketplace, and much more. We have some of the patch notes below, as current players testing it out can play Phase Two now.

Ashes of Creation – Phase Two

As Phase Two unfolds, Ashes of Creation moves beyond weekend-focused testing to deliver over five days of access per week, enabling testers to engage more extensively with the game's evolving systems. Every piece of feedback these participants provide will inform the ongoing refinement of Verra's landscapes, encounters, and gameplay mechanics, guiding the team as they continue bringing their vision for this ambitious MMORPG to life.

Dünir and Vaelune player races are now in the character creator!

Befallen Forge, a new dungeon, is now available!

Added three new Nodes in the Sandsquall Desert, Aithanahr (Economic), Sunhaven (Military), and Azmaran (Divine). Significantly adjusted the world around these Nodes

Added the ability to purchase Freeholds! For current testing, Freeholds require level 20 and cost 100 gold

Added the Marketplace and Marketplace vendor

Happy Holidays! Added some holiday spirit to Verra!

CHARACTER, ARCHETYPE, AND COMBAT

Characters will now stay in the world for 15 seconds after they log out

Ranger's Thundering Shot will now properly apply silence and consume the dazed debuff. Reduced the duration of the stun from 4 to 3 seconds and reduced the duration of the silence from 5 to 4 seconds

Ranger's Airstrike has updated performance

Ranger's Raining Death should be more consistent about firing the next projectile

Fixed a bug causing Ranger's Disengage to launch you in a direction infinitely

Bard's Stories have updated performance

Tank's Charge, Desolate, Grapple, Grit, Iron Aura, Tomahawk, and Tremoring Bellow have updated visual fidelity

Cleric's Resurrection will not longer require line of sight after initial activation

Mage's weapon combos should no longer provide extra Fireball stacks

Adjusted penetration calculations

Fixed a bug which would cause issues with character data and inventory when characters disconnected and logged in quickly

Fixed a bug which prevented dead Combatants from being resurrected

Fixed a bug that would cause fall damage to apply before hitting the ground

Fixed a bug causing Guard to be stuck sometimes when switching in and out of action mode

Negative health reduction effects will now properly kill a target

Experience debt stat dampening will now display its effects correctly

Optimized projectile performance

ENEMIES & NPCs

Significantly reduced the HP multiplier for 3 and 4-star elite enemies

Lowered the level of the enemies in the areas around Honorsworn Tower

Adjusted the behavior of the Dünir Fighter and Forgemaster

Fixed a bug causing the Dünir Fighter and Forgemaster to use abilities much less frequently than intended

Increased the damage and changed some behavior for Forgelord Zammer

Slightly reduced the damage and adjusted the behavior for Bellowsmasher

Adjusted the visual effects for the Undead Dünir Cleric

Added Befallen Forge loot to the Flame Element and Hoarders

Adjusted Tumok the Wretched's leashing distance

Fixed a bug which caused zombies to be unable to attack targets down a slope

Fixed a visual bug which caused zombies to sometimes not play their movement animations

Increased the respawn time for Howlers

Fixed several bugs causing NPCs to become stuck if the target is behind line of sight blockers

Fixed a bug where Solvanna Root provided rewards 100% of the time

Marching Mausoleums will drop fewer things

Adjusted the population for the Western Sunhaven region

Updated the behavior for a variety of enemies

Adjusted some enemy and NPC world placements

Added missing rewards to some enemies

Fixed a bug causing some NPCs to spawn underground

Fixed a visual bug with the Magma Golem's Bursting Charge

Slowed the patrol rate of Administrator Crucia

Fixed minor bugs with a variety of enemies

Fixed issues that caused some NPCs to float

Fixed a bug causing enemies to improperly leash across server boundaries

ARTISANSHIP & ECONOMY

Added Basalt and Granite to the Sandsquall Desert

Player Commodities have had a balancing pass

Added new recipes and items to the Befallen Forge

Adjusted the size of Ethereal Essence to be 1×1

Updated the way that Glint is distributed to better handle inventory limits

Fine Paper is now available

Fixed a crash associated with gatherables

Adjusted the drop chance of treasure maps

Fixed a bug causing treasures to provide unlimited loot

Fixed a bug with missing treasure mounds

Fixed a bug with some tiers of glint merging incorrectly

Fixed a bug where items were not properly listed in the Marketplace

Added error messaging for Marketplace item registration errors

CARAVANS

Added a launch fee to Caravans

Added a logout timer for Caravans

Items can now be dragged into Caravan Crate menus

Fixed a number of bugs with the placement and transition of Caravans from water to ground

Fixed a bug with Caravans unstuck ability

Fixed a bug that would cause Caravans to spawn fully underground

Fixed a bug causing rafts or Caravans to sometimes kill players on spawn

Fixed a bug causing crashes when looking at cargo inventories

Fixed a bug causing Caravans to be undeployable after relogging in or if your destroyed Caravan was still in the world

Fixed a bug causing Caravans to be stuck in the water

Fixed a bug causing Caravan inventory to not properly populate after relogging in

Fixed a bug causing Caravans to not despawn

NODES

Adjusted the Node Experience required to level up to be significantly higher

Adjusted the position of workbenches in some Node layouts

Fixed a bug causing some NPCs to not spawn properly in Village Nodes

Visual interface pass for the Node relationships page

Fixed a Node and citizenship related crash

MOUNTS

Mounts now require line-of-sight in order to be interacted with

Mounts can no longer be summoned higher than your own height

Fixed the ability for mounts to be dismounted through walls

QUESTS & EVENTS

Fixed an issue allowing for multiple turn-ins for the Quest Tower and the Wolf

Fixed an issue that could prevent the completion of the Quest The Warhelm Curse

Fixed multiple bugs with the Hills Have Knives and Titan's Ring events

Fixed a bug preventing the Horns of Betrayal event from providing its intended rewards

Fixed a variety of bugs with quests

