Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Ashes of the Singularity II, Oxide Games, Stardock Entertainment

Ashes of the Singularity II Launches Steam Next Fest Demo

Ashes of the Singularity II has released a free demo this morning as the sci-fi sequel is taking part in Steam Next Fest this week

Article Summary Ashes of the Singularity II releases a free Steam Next Fest demo from February 23 to March 2.

Choose between humanity, AI Substrate, or the Post-Human Coalition in epic RTS battles.

Command thousands of units across continent-sized maps using powerful strategic planning tools.

Enjoy campaign, multiplayer PvP/co-op, and instant action modes with vast, transformative battlefields.

Indie game developer Oxide Games and publisher Stardock Entertainment have launched a free demo for their upcoming sequel, Ashes of the Singularity II. The latest real-time stretegy game in the series, they have expanded on it in several ways and made the fights bigger, longer, and more intense along the way. The demo will let you play an early part of the title, which is available from February 23 until March 2.

Ashes of the Singularity II

In Ashes of the Singularity II players must choose between humanity, AI Substrate, or the Post-Human Coalition to determine the fate of our solar system. Speed and reflexes will not win the day, but rather the player's ability to plan and execute powerful strategies to put forces and materials in the right place at the right time. Command thousands of units in real time across continent sized battlefields. Use Strategic Zoom to orchestrate movements from orbit to frontline and shape the terrain as you fight—not just to conquer, but to restore.

As structures crumble and terrain turns to or from Turinium, witness the real-time transformation of warzones into reminders of your impact. Ashes of the Singularity II reimagines what real-time strategy games can be. Success is based on your skill as a strategy player not micromanagement or reflexes. This is a game that celebrates your strategic skills and rewards you for understanding that logistics, planning and terrain matter. Join us on the forums and wishlist it today.

Campaign – Lead humanity with the United Earth Forces against Post-Human expansion and Substrate machinations in a story rooted in a frighteningly familiar, near future scenario of survival and restoration.

– Lead humanity with the United Earth Forces against Post-Human expansion and Substrate machinations in a story rooted in a frighteningly familiar, near future scenario of survival and restoration. Multiplayer – Join friends or rivals in PvP or co-op battles online.

– Join friends or rivals in PvP or co-op battles online. Instant Action – Pick the battlefield of your choice and take on computer-controlled opponents designed by some of the most experienced RTS developers in the industry.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!