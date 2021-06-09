Asmodee Digital Unveils Two New Games: Innchanted & Ember Knights

Asmodee Digital announced this week they would be releasing two new games with the reveal of Innchanted and Ember Knights. Both games will be made by two different indie studios as they continue to push up-and-coming companies and developers with some fun and clever games. In this case, both of them being cooperative multiplayer games. We have info on both of them here along with trailers and a quote from the company about these new titles coming in the Fall of 2021.

Innchanted: Developed by DragonBear Studios from Australia, Innchanted is a team co-op adventure where players brew potions, cook meals, deter monsters and serve customers before they get innpatient. Players must stop the evil Wizard from causing chaos and claiming the Inn as his own. Pass the Wizard's challenge and make the Inn a roaring success! Innchanted is a coop multiplayer games for friends and family. Manage your magical Inn surrounded by an unique Australian-Indigenous universe filled with culture and community.

Ember Knights: Developed by Tiny Titans Studios, Ember Knights is an action multiplayer rogue-lite dungeon crawler in which up to four players will play as the titular Ember Knights to save multiple worlds from utter destruction. Ember Knights features pixel art visuals and boasts a variety of weapons, magical abilities and upgrades, tons of bosses and enemies to fill out the game's diverse worlds. With procedurally generated dungeons, the gameplay stays fresh through every playthrough. Combinations between weapons, magic and combat skills, perks and relics, offer diverse tactical choices to players when facing different maps, enemies and bosses. Innovating on the rogue-lite genre, Ember Knights is designed with multiplayer in mind, allowing friends to party up in local or online co-op up to four players to test their skills as a squad.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Innchanted – Announcement Trailer (https://youtu.be/PpL0jbW9fEM)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Ember Knights – Announcement Trailer (https://youtu.be/_Q0I0f0yqP8)