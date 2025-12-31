Posted in: 505 Games, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Assetto Corsa Rally, Supernova Games Studios

Assetto Corsa Rally Adds Snow As Part of Early Access

Assetto Corsa Rally has been given a new update this month that adds snowy conditions to the game, with a new map and Rally car

Article Summary Assetto Corsa Rally adds new snow and ice driving conditions in its latest Early Access update.

Livigno, a fresh Alpine rally map, and a legendary new rally car are now available to players.

Game features advanced physics, 3D laser-scanned stages, and authentic rally co-driver support.

Future updates will bring VR support, more cars and stages, new modes, and dedicated rally school.

505 Games and Supernova Games Studios have released a new update for Assetto Corsa Rally while in Early Access, giving the game a bit of white powder. The update adds snowy and iced surfaces to the game to provide a greater challenge for drivers, along with a new scenario set in Livigno (in the Italian Alps), as well as a new and legendary Rally car, and the usual array of big fixes and improvements. We have a trailer showing it all off here, as you can read the finer dev notes for Update 0.2 on their website.

Assetto Corsa Rally

Assetto Corsa Rally delivers an uncompromising rally simulation that captures the raw intensity and precision of the sport. Developed by Supernova in technical partnership with Kunos Simulazioni, AC Rally was developed on the base of Assetto Corsa's acclaimed physics engine, specifically refined for the needs of this motorsports discipline, and a customized build of Unreal Engine 5. AC Rally introduces a rally-specific chapter to the Assetto Corsa franchise, designed to deliver a demanding and immersive experience where weather, road, and car setups all matter and dedicated driver training and skills are a key element to succeed in driving.

From the gravel stages of Wales to the tarmac stages of Alsace, AC Rally introduces 3D laser-scanned stages & meticulously modelled vehicles, professional co-driver support, and realistic dynamics for FWD, RWD, and AWD vehicles. Every second on the road is a high-stakes challenge, where surface grip, weather, and time of day constantly impact your every decision. With full support for triple screens, direct input racing wheels, and peripherals, AC Rally also includes a powerful physics-based damage system and multiple audio effects for authentic car feedback. Post-launch, the game will evolve with 30+ cars, more rally stages in new locations, expanded game modes, full support for VR, and a dedicated rally school.

Assetto Corsa Rally is a focused evolution for those who Rally, not just play. This is where skill meets speed, and every moment behind the wheel is a high-stakes challenge. It's a simulation where control, courage, and calculation define success. Assetto Corsa Rally is the best rally simulation that Supernova and KUNOS Simulazioni can offer, a new chapter is started in the Assetto Corsa franchise. And you, what driver are you today?

