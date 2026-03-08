Posted in: Games, The Crew Motorfest, Ubisoft, Video Games | Tagged: nascar, The Crew

The Crew Motorfest Launches New Collab With NASCAR

The Crew Motorfest has launched Season 9 this month, which comes with multiple updates and events, plus a NASCAR collaboration

Race across ten new NASCAR events and unlock 16 authentic NASCAR vehicles to drive anywhere.

Design and share custom tracks with the powerful new Trackforge UGC creator in Motorfest.

Season 9 adds 31 vehicles, RC Cars, new events, and weekly challenges on the Hawaiian islands.

Ubisoft has officially launched Season 9 of The Crew Motorfest, with players able to take part in a new collaboration with NASCAR. Among the standard array of new additions to the game, events, extra cars, and other items, you'll see several NASCAR integrations in the game, as they have gone above and beyond to make the racing company a part of the title for the next few months. We have mroe details below as the season is officially live.

The Crew Motorfest – Season 9

Experience the ultimate blend of speed and fun with the NASCAR Motorfest Tour Playlist. Players will compete for the title of NASCAR Motorfest Tour Champion through ten select events, from qualifications to finals, powered by special gameplay features to navigate the tracks and immerse themselves in the iconic NASCAR energy. Alongside this narrative arc, celebrate the arrival of 16 authentic NASCAR vehicles that can be driven anytime, anywhere across Motorfest.

Year 3 Season 9 also brings the game's most in-depth UGC track creator, Trackforge. With Trackforge, players can design their dream circuits using two distinct templates: Motorsports and Coaster. Whether it's precision handling, gravity-defying loops, or pure speed, Trackforge empowers players to create tracks suited to their preferred racing styles. Once developed, tracks can be published and shared with others, allowing the Motorfest community to drive together on the islands of Moloka'i and Lanai in a new, dynamic way.

On May 6, get ready to break the rules and stretch open-world freedom to its limits with the RC Frenzy Playlist. A premium addition to Season 9, the playlist delivers pure, and sometimes, old-school fun during dedicated events as players traverse the Island on wild RC Cars. Slip through impossibly tight gaps, uncover hidden gems, and rediscover the Hawaiian archipelago from a new point of view via the playlist events but also in the open world.

Season 9 also brings other major updates to the player experience, including a new Island Playground filled with tracks of all shapes and forms, Summit Contest events where skill and style can compete against one another, and new activities dropping in the Main Stage, where participants can engage in weekly themed activities. A total of 31 new vehicles will roll out across Season 9 including:

March 4: NASCAR's iconic Next Gen Ford Mustang Dark Horse Cup car (2024), Next Gen Chevrolet ZL1 Cup car (2025) (through the Year pass 3), and the Next Gen Toyota Camry XSE Cup car (2025) (as a shop addition).

NASCAR's iconic Next Gen Ford Mustang Dark Horse Cup car (2024), Next Gen Chevrolet ZL1 Cup car (2025) (through Year pass 3), and Next Gen Toyota Camry XSE Cup car (2025) (as a shop addition). April 1: Porsche 935 Racing car (2019) (Year Pass 3)

Porsche 935 Racing car (2019) (Year Pass 3) May 6: Two RC Cars, Phazr General Rally Raid (2026) and Phazr Trickshot Street Tier 1 (2026) (Year Pass 3)

