Astronimo Drops New Launch Trailer As Game Comes Out

Astronimo came out a few days ago, and with it, the team at Thunderful Publishing have released a new trailer for the game.

Thunderful Publishing and Coatsink released Astronimo into Early Access on Steam a few days ago, and with it came a brand-new launch trailer. This early version of the game comes with a 20+ hour campaign in which you can explore a decently packed universe of options as you are exploring different places and mining for materials in the process, trying to be left stranded on any planet you end up finding yourself on. The latest trailer shows off a lot of the gameplay and mechanics you'll encounter, along with some of the more ridiculous possibilities at your fingertips. Enjoy the trailer below, as the Early Access version is out now.

Astronimo

While mining for minerals in the vast reaches of the galaxy, four Hypergiant Inc. employees crash-land on a small uncharted planet and become hopelessly stranded there. In the hopes of reuniting with their fleet, players must help them scour every inch of the planetary surface in search of valuable resources to solve puzzles in creative and unique ways, then build a shuttle and fuel it to launch back into space. You can even take things a step further with customization that stretches the bounds of your imagination on the Community Moon from day one.

The Community Moon gives players tools to populate a planet, and Garage Mode makes crafting the unimaginable easy with the use of drag, drop, and distribute tools. Share your unique creations on Steam Workshop for the Astronimo community to see. If you're already itching to jump into your space suit, you can also apply for the technical beta, which is live right now and runs until February 27. Prospective players are already heading into the game's communities on Discord and Twitter, so why not join them and count yourself among the early pioneers of this vibrant new space venture.

