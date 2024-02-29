Posted in: ASUS, Game Hardware, Games, Video Games | Tagged: ASUS Republic Of Gamers, smartphone

ASUS Republic Of Gamers Has Launched The ROG Phone 8 Series

ASUS Republic Of Gamers dropped their latest mobile device this week, as gamers can get their hands on the ROG Phone 8 Series.

Article Summary ASUS ROG launches the slimmer, power-efficient Phone 8 Series for gamers.

ROG Phone 8 features Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip for peak gaming performance.

ROG Phone 8 Pro boasts a stunning AMOLED panel with up to 165Hz refresh rate.

Enhanced cooling and IP68 rating ensure durability and extended playtimes.

ASUS Republic Of Gamers officially launched their new line of mobile gaming phones this week as players can get their hands on the ROG Phone 8 Series. The design of this series has been made to be lighter and slimmer with better power usage and created to be more user-friendly than previous models. They have given it an full upgrade from the Phone 7 with the latest chip, display, RAM, and more, all with the intent of giving you the best gaming experience while also providing you with a mobile phone. We have the full rundown of everything inside this series as the regular Phone 8 is hoping for $1,000, while the Pro version is going for $1,200.

ASUS ROG Phone 8

The ROG Phone 8 series has been reimaged, preserving the console-like gaming experience with the inclusion of built-in Air Trigger controls while expanding its appeal to individuals in search of a versatile device. The new design is up to 15% thinner than the previous generation, without sacrificing performance. The emphasis on premium design and durability ensures that these devices are not just phones; they are statements of sophistication and power. Speaking of power, it boasts an extensive battery life featuring a massive 5500mAh battery, where users can enjoy uninterrupted gaming for up to two days. In addition to offering premium design and ultimate performance, the ROG Phone 8 series is an IP68-compliant gaming smartphone, built to resist dust and water ingress for worry-free use in any environment.

At the core of the ROG Phone 8 series lies the potent Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Mobile Platform, supported by 8533 Mbps LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.0 storage for unmatched performance. This platform delivers 25% better GPU performance and 25% improved power efficiency. Equipped with Snapdragon Elite Gaming features, it offers desktop-level performance, elevated graphics, and lightning-fast speeds on the ROG Phone 8. Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 is the first mobile platform to support and showcase optimized Unreal Engine 5 Lumen running on mobile. With hardware-accelerated ray-tracing, Snapdragon Elite Gaming enhances mobile lighting effects, allowing multi-source lighting, shadows, and reflections, creating stunning in-game realism. To prevent overheating during extended gaming sessions, the revolutionary Rapid-Cooling Conductor design — part of the advanced GameCool 8 thermal design — efficiently channels heat from the device's center to its back cover. The AeroActive Cooler X clip-on cooler is now 29% smaller but offers 1.2X higher thermal efficiency, reducing the back cover temperature by up to 36°C.

The ROG Phone 8 Pro series features a brand-new 6.78" flexible AMOLED (Samsung E6) panel with adaptive refresh rates using LTPO technology. It adjusts from 1‑120Hz depending on the current tasks to save power, while users can also choose up to a 165Hz refresh rate for smooth gaming. With a touch sampling rate that can reach up to 720Hz and a peak brightness of 2500 nits, it ensures instant response and visibility even in sunlight. The superb visuals are tuned in collaboration with leading visual-processing company Pixelworks® for world-beating color accuracy.

