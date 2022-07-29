ASUS Reveals The All-New Zenfone 9 Compact Smartphone

In a special virtual event this week, ASUS revealed a brand new product as they debuted the Zenfone 9 compact smartphone. The major highlights of this device are that they made it a 5.9" screen powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 mobile platform, added the new high-grip texture to the casing along with bringing IP68 certified for protection against dust and water. Not to mention the 50 MP IMX 766 main camera with 6-Axis Hybrid Gimbal Stabilizer for video and photography, all made so you can do everything you need one-handed without aid from a pop-socket attachment. About the only thing missing from this announcement was an actual price tag in North America. The European price will be €799, so if you figure it will be the same overseas, you're looking at about $800. Here's more from the company about the phone.

The 5.9-inch Zenfone 9 is incredibly compact, and incredibly powerful. It's powered by the flagship Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Mobile Platform, with up to 16 GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256 GB of UFS 3.1 ROM storage to deliver smooth and responsive performance, for any task. Zenfone 9 also runs cooler — and faster — than ever, with a totally revamped cooling system. It now uses a high-tech vapor chamber instead of heat pipes, and there's an advanced heat spreader that uses copper, graphite sheets and thermal paste. With its upgraded 4300 mAh battery and power-efficient components, Zenfone 9 lasts longer than ever. It charges quickly too, thanks to its powerful 30-watt HyperCharge adaptor and fast-charge technology.

The advanced 120Hz AMOLED display offers incredible Delta E < 1 color accuracy and ultra-smooth scrolling, along with a wide 115% sRGB and cinema-grade 112% DCI-P3 color gamuts for ultravivid colors in any conditions. Collaboration with leading visual-processing company Pixelworks brings the excellent visuals even further with world-beating color accuracy. The gorgeous display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus, so it shrugs off unexpected knocks and scratches to keep it looking good for longer.

Zenfone 9 has a massively upgraded 50 MP Sony IMX766 main camera that lets users take perfect photos in even the darkest places. The brand-new 6-Axis Hybrid Gimbal Stabilizer keeps everything blur-free and shake-free, even when the camera is moving. This fantastic new gimbal OIS monitors Zenfone 9's every movement, in every direction, and uses that information to adjust the whole camera module in real time. It can compensate for shifts of up to +/- 3 °, so it can help smooth out even the wildest action, without optical distortion or 'ghosting'. Combined with the ultrafast autofocus technology — which focuses quickly and reacts smoothly to changes — and new EIS anti-shake algorithms, Zenfone 9 delivers super-smooth, professional-looking action shots, whatever the subject.