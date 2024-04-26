Posted in: 2K Games, Games, Video Games | Tagged: tennis, TopSpin 2K25

TopSpin 2K25 Has Released With Two Launch Trailers

Check out the two official launch trailers for TopSpin 2K25, as the game has officially been released today on consoles and PC.

Article Summary TopSpin 2K25 launches with Standard, Grand Slam, and Deluxe Editions.

Featuring play options across 48 unique courts including real venues.

Game includes 25 playable tennis pros, with legends and new stars.

Introduces a Centre Court Pass with live online Seasons and cross-play.

2K Games and Hangar 13 have released a pair of trailers for TopSpin 2K25 today, as the game has officially been launched on PC and consoles. These two trailers show off a little more of the game for those who still need to be enticed to play it, giving you a proper look at how to make a character, all of the pros added to this game, and just the intensity of tennis in general as they relaunch the series. (And what perfect timing as well, seeing as how Challengers seems to be getting rave reviews.) Enjoy the content before heading into the game!

TopSpin 2K25

Experience the revival of the beloved tennis franchise with Standard Edition and Grand Slam Edition cover athletes Roger Federer and Serena Williams, and Deluxe Edition cover athletes Carlos Alcaraz, Iga Świątek, and Francis Tiafoe, alongside gameplay that provides a real tennis feel, all four Grand Slam Tournaments, and more.

Win the career GRAND SLAM : Create your own custom MyPLAYER, travel the world as an up-and-coming pro, go toe-to-toe with the biggest names in tennis, and step onto the court at Wimbledon, Roland-Garros, the US Open, and the Australian Open as you strive to become a Grand Slam Champion in MyCAREER;

: Create your own custom MyPLAYER, travel the world as an up-and-coming pro, go toe-to-toe with the biggest names in tennis, and step onto the court at Wimbledon, Roland-Garros, the US Open, and the Australian Open as you strive to become a Grand Slam Champion in MyCAREER; Compete at iconic venues : Visit some of the most vibrant courts on the Tour in TopSpin 2K25. Forty-eight unique courts will be available to play or unlock from launch, including 15 real-life venues, from the four Grand Slam tournaments to all nine ATP Masters 1000 venues. Outdoor venues also offer the option of three different times of day to play;

: Visit some of the most vibrant courts on the Tour in TopSpin 2K25. Forty-eight unique courts will be available to play or unlock from launch, including 15 real-life venues, from the four Grand Slam tournaments to all nine ATP Masters 1000 venues. Outdoor venues also offer the option of three different times of day to play; Tennis Legends & Rising Stars : Play as cover icons Roger Federer and Serena Williams or serve up smashing highlights as the new wave of cover athletes Carlos Alcaraz, Iga Świątek, and Frances Tiafoe. Step onto the court as legends like John McEnroe and Andre Agassi, or pit the greats of the past, such as Steffi Graf and Pete Sampras, against rising stars of today, like Coco Gauff, Paula Badosa, Daniil Medvedev and Matteo Berrettini. Choose from 25 playable pros, some with unique animations, attributes, and playstyles, and unleash their explosive power and clever finesse against other players locally or online;

: Play as cover icons Roger Federer and Serena Williams or serve up smashing highlights as the new wave of cover athletes Carlos Alcaraz, Iga Świątek, and Frances Tiafoe. Step onto the court as legends like John McEnroe and Andre Agassi, or pit the greats of the past, such as Steffi Graf and Pete Sampras, against rising stars of today, like Coco Gauff, Paula Badosa, Daniil Medvedev and Matteo Berrettini. Choose from 25 playable pros, some with unique animations, attributes, and playstyles, and unleash their explosive power and clever finesse against other players locally or online; Personalize your MyPLAYER : Create a MyPLAYER tailored to your play style and define your look on the court! With a wide range of customization options, you can fine-tune your attributes and earn new Coaches, Fittings, and gear from leading tennis and fashion brands, including Nike, Adidas, New Balance, Wilson, Yonex, Uniqlo, Asics, Original Penguin, Lululemon, Market, Hugo Boss, Lacoste, and more;

: Create a MyPLAYER tailored to your play style and define your look on the court! With a wide range of customization options, you can fine-tune your attributes and earn new Coaches, Fittings, and gear from leading tennis and fashion brands, including Nike, Adidas, New Balance, Wilson, Yonex, Uniqlo, Asics, Original Penguin, Lululemon, Market, Hugo Boss, Lacoste, and more; Dominate the court online : Test your custom MyPLAYER's mettle and showcase your tennis prowess in Online Exhibition, challenge other MyPLAYERs on the World Tour, or step into the 2K Tour as a playable pro and challenge players around the world with cross-play support;

: Test your custom MyPLAYER's mettle and showcase your tennis prowess in Online Exhibition, challenge other MyPLAYERs on the World Tour, or step into the 2K Tour as a playable pro and challenge players around the world with cross-play support; Train with John McEnroe : From power serves to gorgeous drop-shots, newcomers can learn how to play like a legend with John McEnroe at the TopSpin Academy, while experienced players can fine-tune their skills. Master advanced controls as you progress through a series of skill-sharpening drills and challenges to gain an edge on every surface;

: From power serves to gorgeous drop-shots, newcomers can learn how to play like a legend with John McEnroe at the TopSpin Academy, while experienced players can fine-tune their skills. Master advanced controls as you progress through a series of skill-sharpening drills and challenges to gain an edge on every surface; 2K Soundtrack : The soundtrack features 18 danceable tracks, including "Heartbreak Feels So Good" (Dillon Francis Remix) by Fall Out Boy, whose bassist and lyricist Pete Wentz, a tennis superfan, has partnered with TopSpin 2K as an official Off Court Ambassador. TopSpin 2K25 also features an original score composed by trance music pioneer BT;

: The soundtrack features 18 danceable tracks, including "Heartbreak Feels So Good" (Dillon Francis Remix) by Fall Out Boy, whose bassist and lyricist Pete Wentz, a tennis superfan, has partnered with TopSpin 2K as an official Off Court Ambassador. TopSpin 2K25 also features an original score composed by trance music pioneer BT; Centre Court Pass: Centre Court Passes feature live, online Seasons that run from 8-10 weeks, with six Centre Court Passes planned for the first year. The Centre Court Pass for Season 1 will be available as TopSpin 2K25 launches and will be themed around Roland-Garros.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!