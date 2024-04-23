Posted in: Games, Microsoft, Video Games | Tagged: marvel, x-men, X-Men '97

Xbox & Marvel Team Up For X-Men '97 Console & Controllers

Have you ever wanted an Xbox to look like it came out of a comic? Marvel and Xbox have come together for X-Men '97 consoles and controllers.

Article Summary Xbox announces X-Men '97 themed console and controllers in a Marvel team-up.

Custom comic by Marvel's Rich Douek and Paco Diaz featured with the console.

Controllers inspired by X-Men characters come in cool 90s-style packaging.

Join the X-Men '97 Sweepstakes on X to win exclusive gaming gear.

X-Men fans can celebrate their gamer side as Xbox has come together with Marvel to release a special X-Men '97 Xbox Series X and controllers. The company announced a brand-new Xbox that they are giving away in a new sweepstakes, with a custom exclusive comic by Marvel's Rich Douek and Paco Diaz. On top of that, they revealed a new set of controllers from Xbox Design Lab, each of them looking like your favorite member of the team and packaged as if it were an action figure. We're assuming the controllers will eventually be for sale as the sweepstakes only allows ONE controller for the winner. However, the controllers have yet to hit the online shop yet, and we don't have a release date for them either. (And you know some people will buy one of each to have a complete set, so not putting these up for sale would be a crime and a mistake!) As for the Xbox contest, we have the details of that for you down below.

Xbox x X-Men '97

Xbox and X-Men '97 have come together to bring you a very special Xbox Series X wrapped in a limited-edition comic inspired by the all-new series and created by Marvel writer Rich Douek and artist Paco Diaz. This thrilling two-page story with full page cover is exclusive to the Xbox Series X, and features Cyclops leading the X-Men in a battle against Sentinels and Master Mold, with an Xbox Series X console making a special appearance in the Danger Room.

Marking the first time an Xbox Series X has been wrapped by a comic book, this collaboration promises to immerse fans in a nostalgic journey through the world of the X-Men '97. In addition, Xbox Design Lab created a set of controllers inspired by the colorways of your favorite X-Men characters from the show: Wolverine, Storm, Rogue, Morph, Magneto, Jubilee, Gambit, Jean Grey, Cyclops, Beast, and Bishop. Each character comes to life through unique controller designs, and comes in a 90's inspired blister pack that makes for the ultimate collector item.

Xbox Sweepstakes

By following Xbox on X (formerly Twitter) and retweeting the official Xbox sweepstakes tweet ( #Xbox97Sweepstakes) during the Entry Period, fans can secure their chance to win a Xbox Series X Console inspired by X-Men '97, Xbox Wireless Controller (this comes with the console but will not be customized), and a Xbox Design Lab Controller inspired by X-Men '97 Wolverine . The sweepstakes will run exclusively from Monday, April 22, 6:00am PST through Sunday, May 19, 8:00pm PST, offering participants ample time to join in on the excitement.

