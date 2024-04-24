Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: Niantic, pokemon, Sustainability Week, Trubbish

Sustainability Week Increases Shiny Odds For Pokémon GO Hatches

Pokémon GO delivers a light event for this year's Sustainability Week, with no listed wild spawns. Is there a surprise in store?

Article Summary Shiny odds boosted for Pokémon hatched from 2 km Eggs during Sustainability Week.

Enjoy increased Buddy perks like Souvenirs and longer map time with treats.

Get ready for Tier Five Raids featuring Registeel, Shadow Entei, and others.

April packed with events: Sustainability Week, Hatch Day, and Spotlight Hours.

Niantic has announced a Pokémon GO event with few details listed. Let's take a look at what exactly is happening (or maybe what isn't happening) with Sustainability Week in 2024.

Here's what's happening for the Sustainability Week2024 event in Pokémon GO:

Date and time: Monday, April 22, at 10:00 a.m. to Friday, April 26, 2024, at 8:00 p.m. local time

Monday, April 22, at 10:00 a.m. to Friday, April 26, 2024, at 8:00 p.m. local time Wild Spawns: No wild spawns are listed at all for this event. Who even knows why at this point?

No wild spawns are listed at all for this event. Who even knows why at this point? Event bonuses: Pokémon hatched in 2 km Eggs obtained during this event will have a greater chance of being a Shiny Pokémon than when found in the wild or via Field Research! Increased frequency of Buddy Pokémon bringing you Souvenirs and presents. Your buddy will spend more time on the map after being fed Berries or Poffins. The distance to earn buddy hearts will be halved. Complete Collection Challenges to receive Stardust and XP. PokéStop Showcases will feature event-themed Pokémon.

Eggs: Combee (can be Shiny), Drillbur (can be Shiny), Trubbish (can be Shiny), Foongus (can be Shiny), and Binacle (can be Shiny).

Combee (can be Shiny), Drillbur (can be Shiny), Trubbish (can be Shiny), Foongus (can be Shiny), and Binacle (can be Shiny). Field Research: Encounters include Combee (can be Shiny), Drillbur (can be Shiny), Trubbish (can be Shiny), and Binacle (can be Shiny). Foongus (can be Shiny) will also be a rare task encounter.

These are the Legendaries that will appear in Tier Five raids in Pokémon GO in April 2024:

April 25 – May 3: Registeel (can be Shiny)

Registeel (can be Shiny) Weekends in April: Shadow Entei

The Raid Hours for the month of April 2024 in Pokémon GO are:

Wednesday, April 24: Tapu Bulu (can be Shiny)

Here are the Mega Pokémon that will appear in Mega Raids in Pokémon GO this April 2024:

April 13 – April 25: Mega Heracross (can be Shiny)

Mega Heracross (can be Shiny) April 25 – May 2: Mega Aggron (can be Shiny)

Here are the events coming to Pokémon GO in April 2024:

April 22 – 26, 2024: Sustainability Week

Sustainability Week April 28, 2024: Hatch Day

These are the Spotlight Hours and bonuses coming to Pokémon GO in April 2024:

Tuesday, April 23, 2024 : Trubbish with double catch XP, can be Shiny

Trubbish with double catch XP, can be Shiny Tuesday, April 30, 2024: Clefairy with double catch Candy, can be Shiny

Current Research Breakthrough encounters from March 1st, 2024 until June 1st, 2024:

Hisuian Sneasel, can be Shiny

Furfrou, can be Shiny

Goomy, can be Shiny

Jangmo-o

Sandygast

Dubwool

