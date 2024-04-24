Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: Niantic, pokemon, Sustainability Week, Trubbish
Sustainability Week Increases Shiny Odds For Pokémon GO Hatches
Pokémon GO delivers a light event for this year's Sustainability Week, with no listed wild spawns. Is there a surprise in store?
Niantic has announced a Pokémon GO event with few details listed. Let's take a look at what exactly is happening (or maybe what isn't happening) with Sustainability Week in 2024.
Here's what's happening for the Sustainability Week2024 event in Pokémon GO:
- Date and time: Monday, April 22, at 10:00 a.m. to Friday, April 26, 2024, at 8:00 p.m. local time
- Wild Spawns: No wild spawns are listed at all for this event. Who even knows why at this point?
- Event bonuses:
- Pokémon hatched in 2 km Eggs obtained during this event will have a greater chance of being a Shiny Pokémon than when found in the wild or via Field Research!
- Increased frequency of Buddy Pokémon bringing you Souvenirs and presents.
- Your buddy will spend more time on the map after being fed Berries or Poffins.
- The distance to earn buddy hearts will be halved.
- Complete Collection Challenges to receive Stardust and XP.
- PokéStop Showcases will feature event-themed Pokémon.
- Eggs: Combee (can be Shiny), Drillbur (can be Shiny), Trubbish (can be Shiny), Foongus (can be Shiny), and Binacle (can be Shiny).
- Field Research: Encounters include Combee (can be Shiny), Drillbur (can be Shiny), Trubbish (can be Shiny), and Binacle (can be Shiny). Foongus (can be Shiny) will also be a rare task encounter.
These are the Legendaries that will appear in Tier Five raids in Pokémon GO in April 2024:
- April 25 – May 3: Registeel (can be Shiny)
- Weekends in April: Shadow Entei
The Raid Hours for the month of April 2024 in Pokémon GO are:
- Wednesday, April 24: Tapu Bulu (can be Shiny)
Here are the Mega Pokémon that will appear in Mega Raids in Pokémon GO this April 2024:
- April 13 – April 25: Mega Heracross (can be Shiny)
- April 25 – May 2: Mega Aggron (can be Shiny)
Here are the events coming to Pokémon GO in April 2024:
- April 22 – 26, 2024: Sustainability Week
- April 28, 2024: Hatch Day
These are the Spotlight Hours and bonuses coming to Pokémon GO in April 2024:
- Tuesday, April 23, 2024: Trubbish with double catch XP, can be Shiny
- Tuesday, April 30, 2024: Clefairy with double catch Candy, can be Shiny
Current Research Breakthrough encounters from March 1st, 2024 until June 1st, 2024:
- Hisuian Sneasel, can be Shiny
- Furfrou, can be Shiny
- Goomy, can be Shiny
- Jangmo-o
- Sandygast
- Dubwool