Hello Kitty Island Adventure Is Coming To Apple Arcade

Sanrio has a new Hello Kitty game on the way to Apple Arcade as Hello Kitty Island Adventure will be published in late July.

Mobile game developer and publisher Sunblink revealed they are working with Sanrio to release Hello Kitty Island Adventure for Apple Arcade. The game is basically just some light-hearted fun as they have created a narrative-driven life simulation game about "embracing friendship and positivity." You get to design your own character to live in this universe to explore places, solve puzzles, and basically enjoy yourself as they tell a story with some familiar faces. The game will be released on July 28th as an iOS exclusives, but for the time being, enjoy the trailer and quotes from today's announcement.

When My Melody is invited to open a gift shop at Big Adventures Park, she invites Hello Kitty and friends—including you! to come along for a tropical island adventure. But things go sideways upon arrival, with the friends separated, and the park found abandoned. Join forces with Hello Kitty to restore the desolate theme park to its former glory and create the ultimate island paradise! Create a unique, Sanrio-style original avatar and get to know iconic Sanrio characters like Kuromi, Badtz-Maru, Cinnamoroll, Chococat, and Aggretsuko. Share gifts, complete quests, and take part in island activities to deepen your bonds. Spruce up cabins to attract new visitors from among Hello Kitty's many friends. Create a stylish wardrobe all your own, solve mysterious puzzles, cook delectable recipes, collect friendly critters and fish, and explore the island solo or with a friend to unearth the many secrets of a massive in-game world.

"At the heart of everything we do at Sanrio are our core values of friendship, kindness, and inclusivity," said Jill Koch, Senior Vice President of Marketing, Brand Management, and Creative at Sanrio, Inc. "In our newest game featuring Hello Kitty and friends, giving gifts, spreading kindness, and creating smiles is front-and-center. As in life, acts of kindness can engender incredible warmth and make such a positive impact on people's lives. And since Sunblink's mission is to create kind, collaborative, and imaginative games, we knew they were the right development partner."

"Hello Kitty's charming world and focus on friendship embodies our team's philosophy toward making games, so partnering with Sanrio is a tremendous honor and privilege," said Chelsea Howe, Chief Product Officer at Sunblink. "We can't wait for players to fall in love—for the first time, or all over again—with iconic Sanrio characters in a rich open world they can make their own."

