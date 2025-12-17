Posted in: Atari, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Atari Hotels, räkkhaus

Atari Hotels Lives, But Now It Has Moved To Phoenix

The Atari Hotels concept has been brought back to life, only this time the plan is to launch the inaugural hotel in Phoenix, Arizona

Article Summary Atari Hotels project resurfaces, now planning its debut location in Phoenix, Arizona

New partnership with Intersection Development and räkkhaus brings a reimagined design

Phoenix site to feature esports venue, sportsbook, creator studios, and immersive experiences

Community investment opportunity starts at $500, with construction set for 2026 and opening in 2028

Atari Hotels is still alive, but it has taken on a new shape, as the concept has been moved to Phoenix, Arizona. As you may recall, the hotels were first proposed in 2020, when Atari partnered with GSD Group for a location in Las Vegas. It's been a while, and that plan never materialized. Now it appears the company has partnered with räkkhaus and Intersection Development to bring the idea back to life, but this time in Phoenix with an entirely new design. We have more details about the new venture below from today's announcement, along with a quote from one of the new partners, as we now sit back and wait to see if this version comes to life.

Atari Hotels Phoenix

Powered by Intersection Development under an exclusive license from the iconic Atari brand, Atari Hotels reimagines hospitality for the modern gaming, pop culture, and sports fan. The Phoenix property will fuse nostalgia culture with futuristic technology, from high-tech guest rooms and creator studios to a 2,000+ person esports and concert venue, a sportsbook, and layers of immersive bars, restaurants, and shopping. With $14 million invested to date in the Phoenix project, Atari Hotels is inviting the public to join in on the next phase – a strategic decision to accelerate development while building a deeply engaged community of stakeholders. The Reg A offering provides participants with actual real estate ownership, including preferred returns and access to exclusive experiences starting at a minimum investment of $500.

The Intersection Development leadership team has a combined track record of creating and structuring over $500 million in real estate deals and $4 billion in successful tech exits, blending a strong financial track record with creative execution. With deep roots in Phoenix's Roosevelt Row, including the successful launch of 15 hospitality and residential projects, this team boasts a rich understanding of the local neighborhood. Construction of the Atari Hotels is slated to begin in early 2026, with a grand opening targeted for mid-to-late 2028. The property is being designed by räkkhaus, an architecture studio known for creating innovative and sustainable spaces that are deeply connected to their local culture and community.

"Atari Hotels was born from the idea that hospitality could be as interactive as gaming itself," said Jordan Taylor, Partner at Intersection Development. "Our Reg A fundraise and community ownership model reflects that vision, and gives gamers, pop culture fans, Phoenix locals, and investors a rare chance to help shape the first immersive gaming hotel in the Western Hemisphere."

