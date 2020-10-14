Atari Shows Off New Images Of Proposed Las Vegas Atari Hotel

This morning, Atari and GSD Group decided to show off more images for the proposed Atari Hotel set to be in Las Vegas. Back at the start of the year, the announcement was made that they would be doing a special line of hotels with the company's branding, which would both look slightly futuristic while also paying homage to the retro titles that had come before. Now it appears they are in full swing with the designs as they have presented the images and video we have for you below showing off what the hotels will look like. Or at least, what the first major one win Las Vegas might look like. The company has plans to build other hotels just like it in Austin, Chicago, Denver, San Francisco, San Jose, and Seattle. No dates have been set yet for a groundbreaking or even a target window for when one would open. Enjoy the images along with these quotes from today's reveal.

"Like Atari's legacy in innovation, Atari Hotels is infusing synthetic reality into every aspect of the hotel, creating an immersive hospitality and gaming experience for our guests," said Shelly Murphy, Managing Partner, GSD Group. "From our virtual interactive world to the physical locations, every element of Atari Hotels will offer a unique and authentic experience for everyone." "We are excited to join GSD Group on this journey to create a completely new kind of immersive experience with the debut of Atari Hotels," says Tom Ito, Global Hospitality Director, Gensler. "We assembled a multi-disciplinary design team with experts from hospitality to branding, sports, and digital experience design to develop a dynamic brand that is unmatched in the hospitality industry. "I have seen the vision that GSD Group has for Atari Hotels, and they are poised to shatter the perception of what hotels can be," said Fred Chesnais, CEO of Atari. "Atari Hotels will create a world that caters to gamers of all ages and experience levels, giving them a place to call home — a groundbreaking experience that shares Atari's legacy of innovation."