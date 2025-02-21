Posted in: Atelier Series, Games, KoeiTecmo, Video Games | Tagged: Atelier Yumia, Atelier Yumia: The Alchemist of Memories & the Envisioned Land

Atelier Yumia Reveals Opening Movie In Latest Video

Check out the opening move for Atelier Yumia: The Alchemist of Memories & The Envisioned Land ahead of the game's release

Article Summary Discover the opening movie of Atelier Yumia, a game releasing March 21, 2025, by Koei Tecmo.

Join Yumia Liessfeldt on a memory-themed quest in a post-civilization Aladissian Empire.

Explore a vast open world, crafting items with the new "Simple Synthesis" feature.

Build and decorate your own base with Atelier Yumia's innovative "Building" feature.

Koei Tecmo released a new video for Atelier Yumia: The Alchemist of Memories & The Envisioned Land, as they showed off the opening movie for the game. This is basically a fun teaser to get you interested in the game ahead of its release, which is still earmarked for March 21, 2025. Enjoy the video above as we get an early look at the game and its story.

Atelier Yumia: The Alchemist of Memories & The Envisioned Land

Atelier Yumia: The Alchemist of Memories & the Envisioned Land takes players on a journey exploring the theme of memory. Playing as Yumia Liessfeldt, a young alchemist who lost her mother in an accident when she was young, players set out to uncover the forbidden art of alchemy while also learning the true intentions of Yumia's mother, who hid her identity as an alchemist. Along the way, Yumia joins the Aladiss Research Team, where she meets Vikto von Duerer and his younger sister, Isla von Duerer. There, they are also joined by an assorted cast of characters, including a mysterious woman, a timid demi-human, and a former adventurer with spectacular experiences.

Together, Yumia and her companions will travel across the vast continent that was once the Aladissian Empire, where all civilization has perished. Players will have a wide range of actions and items at their disposal throughout the adventure, allowing them to explore a vast open world made up of different biomes as they make their way through these unknown lands, gathering materials that can be used to synthesize and craft new items for use in their quest – both during exploration and combat. Not only will fans be able to craft items without having to return to their base thanks to the "Simple Synthesis" feature, but for the first time in the series, fans will also be able to build, furnish, and decorate their own base with the all-new "Building" feature!

