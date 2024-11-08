Posted in: Games, Krafton, Mobile Games, Video Games | Tagged: Dinkum Together

Dinkum Together Receives New Trailer Ahead G-Star 2024

Dinkum Together has released a new trailer to show off the game ahead of its debut at G-Star 2024 in Busan, South Korea next week

Article Summary Dinkum Together unveils a new trailer for its mobile debut at G-Star 2024 in Busan, South Korea.

Adapted from the 2022 PC game, Dinkum Together will launch on iOS and Android in 2025.

Explore and build your own farm in the Australian Outback, complete with lively characters.

Experience endless adventures with friends on a vast island full of fun activities.

Krafton Inc. has released a brand new trailer this week for their upcoming game Dinkum Together, as they plan to show off the mobile title at G-Star 2024. In case you haven't seen this game yet, it is a mobile version of the PC title that was released back in 2022. There's been a few changes and, of course, adjustments to it being on a mobile platform, but the principals of the game are basically the same. The new trailer provides a cinematic view of the game, as you'll be trying to make it with your own farm in the Australian Outback. Those who are attending the event in Busan, South Korea will be able to try out the game for the first time, as the team plans to release it sometime in 2025 for iOS and Android. For now, we have more info below, along with the gameplay trailer released last week.

Dinkum Together

What kind of adventures and stories await you, pioneers!? Explore, collect, and survive fiercely on an island full of fun! Dinkum Together is preparing to visit you on multiple platforms! Keep an eye on Dinkum Together no matter which platform you use! Hop into the wild outback of Australia in Dinkum Together! Here, you can meet cute animals, build to your heart's content, and freely explore the vast island with your friends. Experience endless fun with plenty to see, do, and create! The Dinkum Project invites you to a brand-new island!

In Dinkum Together, become a Pioneer and craft your very own island. From laid-back relaxation to heart-pounding adventures, there's something for everyone in this world of endless activities! In Dinkum Together, you'll meet a lively cast of characters, each bursting with personality. From trusty pals to quirky oddballs, these islanders will keep you on your toes and add excitement to each and every day!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!