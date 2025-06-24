Posted in: Contest/Giveaway, Games, Video Games | Tagged: disney, Disney Illusion Island, Disney Illusion Island Starring Mickey & Friends, Dlala Studios, Nighthawk Interactive

Giveaway: Win a Blu-Ray Copy Disney Illusion Island for Consoles

Would you like to win a copy of Disney Illusion Island Starring Mickey & Friends for PS5 or XSX|S? We have the details of how you can enter

Would you like to win a copy of the game Disney Illusion Island Starring Mickey & Friends? All you need is a BlueSky account to take part in this giveaway. Nighthawk Interactive has provided us a chance to give out FIVE copies of the game on either PS5 or Xbox Series X|S, as it arrives this week on June 27. So this is your chance to win a physical copy on the platform of your choice. What do you need to do to win this? In order to have a chance to win it, all you're required to do is two things on BlueSky. All you have to do is follow our BlueSky account and also repost the social media post tied to this contest. You can't miss it, as it will have the same image as the one here, along with the hashtag #BCDisneyIllusionIsland. You have until Sunday, June 29, at 11am PT to do so.

That's all! Literally, we're only asking you to do two things that cost you zero money and little time on your part, and you could win a copy of the game Disney Illusion Island Starring Mickey & Friends. Now, as usual, before the complaints start coming into our comments section from people who don't have a BlueSky account… it's 2025; BlueSky is free to use. If you're reading this post, you have the capability of making a BlueSky account. Emailing us or complaining in the comments that the contest is "selective" or "unfair" will not make you a winner. When we choose winners, we will be checking that you have both retweeted our post and that you're following Bleeding Cool's official BlueSky account. Those who have not done so are not eligible to win; we do check the accounts AND content of those picked at random. Best of luck to those of you who enter!

This contest is limited to players in the United States. Winners will be chosen at random. Entry into the contest does not automatically guarantee you are a winner.

