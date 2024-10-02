Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Keep Driving, YCJY Games

Atmospheric Management RPG Keep Driving Announced

YCJY Games announced their latest game, Keep Driving, along with the news it will have a free demo during October's Steam Next Fest

Article Summary YCJY Games announces Keep Driving, a management RPG set on open roads coming in 2025, with a demo this October.

Explore a procedurally generated world, gather unique characters, and customize your vehicle on a summer road trip.

Engage with a turn-based 'combat' system and discover multiple endings in a nostalgic early 2000s setting.

Immerse in Swedish indie music and stories inspired by Oregon Trail II, FTL, and the developer’s own lives.

Indie game developer and publisher YCJY Games revealed their latest title on the way, as we're getting a unique RPG with Keep Driving. This is an interesting mix of genes as you have what appears to be a deep story wrapped in an atmospheric setting with resource management mechanics. The game has you driving the open road, getting from one place to another, picking up friends and strangers along the way while also decking out your car and dealing with various issues between stops. The game will also be a part of Steam Next Fest from October 14-21, giving players a chance to try out a free demo. Enjoy the trailer and info here, as the game is currently being planned for a 2025 release.

Keep Driving

A long, slow summer lies ahead. Hearing about a festival on the other side of the country, you fire up your engine, plot a course on your map, and hit the road. How, if you get there at all, is up to you. Keep Driving is a management RPG about slowly making your way through a procedurally generated pixel art open world. Pick up hitchhikers with their own personalities and stories; upgrade, customize, and repair your car. Solve challenges on the road using a unique turn-based 'combat' system, using your own skills and whatever's lying around in the glovebox to make it through. At the end of your road trip, return back to the beginning and see what would happen if you followed a different path. There are multiple endings, with each taking about 1-4 hours to complete. Immerse yourself in the land through its highways, dirt tracks, and calm country roads. And remember to enjoy the ride. You're young and don't have much to lose.

A procedurally generated pixel art world to explore one road at a time.

A nostalgic early 2000s setting with an emphasis on the analogue.

Use turn-based 'combat' to solve situations (like getting stuck behind a tractor).

Pick up misfits, oddballs, and lost souls as you go.

Collect songs and listen to a mix CD of local Swedish indie bands.

Multiple endings to unlock when you return to the road.

Inspired by Oregon Trail II, FTL, Two Lane Blacktop, Paris Texas, Jalopy, Gloom Haven, The 7th Continent, and the developer's lives.

