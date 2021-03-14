Aurora Punks Reveals Roguelike Brawler Chenso Club

Aurora Punks and developer Pixadome revealed this weekend that they will be releasing a new roguelike brawler named Chesno Club. The game is a self-0described love letter to the arcade-style side-scrolling brawler, as you play as a team of women armed to the teeth with a mission to take out all of the alien forces who are coming down to Earth. So fart they've only revealed two characters for the game with more to be unlocked and added in the future, but it already looks like an amazing time. The game will be released sometime this fall on PC via Steam. In the meantime, enjoy the trailer below!

It's raining aliens! When killed, they leave behind a life force that brings inanimate objects to life. Only the Chenso Club can stop them in this chainsaw-splitting, side-scrolling, brawler / roguelike / platform fighter. The Chenso Club is a group of girls-turned-fighters who are using the aliens' life force to beat them at their own game. Blue is an android who "woke up" when the aliens swarmed her lab and their life force seeped into her power core. She wields a mean chainsaw. Carmine is a royal guard who was armed with a hammer when the aliens stormed the castle. They've taken the king hostage, and she's not happy about it. The Chenso Club girls like to show off their newfound powers. Learn their moves and collect power ups to see what these fighters can do. Two game modes are available now: Endless, a chaotic marathon that gets harder as you play, and Versus, an arena-style match between two Chenso girls. You can play solo, but Chenso Club is even better with a friend. Team up in Endless mode to kick ass together, or go head-to-head in Versus mode to battle for the spotlight!