Autonauts Will Get A Console Release Later This Month

Developer Denki and publisher Curve Games announced that they will be bringing Autonauts over to all three major consoles this month. The game has been a major success on PC as the team has mixed base-building, management, and automation simulation all into one title that will keep you running around for hours trying to make everything run as smooth as clockwork. Especially where you can tackle such areas as coding and world-building within the construct of its mechanics. Now PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch owners will get a chance to experience it for themselves as they will be releasing what is essentially the latest version of the game on June 16th. You can read up more about it below and get an idea of what to expect before the game drops in about two weeks.

Autonauts is a game that oozes personality and innovation to offer players of all ages a chance to explore a unique and colourful universe of coding and crafting. Build a mighty Bot workforce to automate everything in your settlement; teach them what to do, and expand their brains and operational potential with numerous upgrades and options. Create rudimentary crafting items and structures from blueprints, and build dozens of different Workerbots to make your new planet a fully functioning home. The Autonauts console version is a brand-new player experience, providing fans with an evolved tutorial and structure that enables them to hone their coding skills more quickly and effectively. Conveniently code mechanical helpers by showing them what to do step-by-step, be it cooking, farming, mining, construction and so much more; then sit back and watch your automation 'ant farm' carry out their duties. Autonauts combines the best of coding, crafting, simulation, world-building, production-line, and resource management to create a truly awesome experience unlike any other.