Avatar: The Last Airbender – Crossroads Of Destiny Announced

Funko Games has a new tabletop title on the way with Nickelodeon called Avatar: The Last Airbender - Crossroads Of Destiny.

Funko Games has partnered with Nickelodeon for a new tabletop game as they will release Avatar: The Last Airbender – Crossroads Of Destiny. The game is designed to bring all of the excitement from the series to your table, as you will embark on an adventure to fight the Fire Nation. You'll join forces with the iconic members of Team Avatar – Aang, Katara, Sokka, and Toph – as you will play out a story in-game with several encounters and combat challenges, all of which have been inspired by the animated TV series. We have more info about the game and some images below, as the company is aiming to release the game sometime this Summer, both online and for retail, for $33.

"Journey through the world of Credit: Prospero Hall in this thrilling cooperative strategy game. As the heroes of Team Avatar—Aang, Katara, Sokka, and Toph—you'll adventure through story encounters and experience exciting combat challenges inspired by the iconic series. Gain allies, master new skills, and learn to work together to defeat the Fire Nation!

Contains 15 narrative encounters and 12 replayable combat challenges, inspired by the world of Avatar: The Last Airbender.

Two ways to play: a multigame, story-driven journey, or jump straight to any challenge!

Vibrant custom components, including 12 sculpted element tiles and acrylic hero movers.

Choose your destiny and unlock new skills with dozens of unique character abilities.

Fan-favorite heroes, villains, and allies bring the beloved TV series to life on your table!

Game Contents

4 Hero Movers with Bases

4 Hero Mats

4 White Lotus Tokens

88 Action Cards

12 Wound Cards

15 Encounter Cards

9 Ally Cards

8 Enemy Cards

14 Enemy Movers with Bases

10 Objective Tokens

6 Challenge Tokens

7 Clips

3 Cubes

12 Element Tiles

Journey Tracker

Book of Challenges

Instructions

