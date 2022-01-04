Apex Legends Releases Stories From The Outlands: Gridiron

Respawn Entertainment has released a new video for Apex Legends as we get to see Stories From The Outlands: Gridiron. Every now and again, the team likes to release a brand new video telling a new piece of lore for the game. Whether it be for a brand new character on the way to becoming a Legend, or an already established legend getting a bit more backstory to their past so they feel a little more fulfilled. This time around we get a better look at the backstory behind Bangalore and her brother Jackson. We have the latest video for you below to enjoy along with some flavor text from "A Hero's Fall" within the game that feels fitting.

Torn between her brother and the only cause she's ever known, Bangalore has difficult decisions to make – and hard consequences to face – after the Battle of Gridiron.

I call him Jackie, but he'll slap you sideways if you print that. Stick with Jackson. And he's not gone. Always equip your Jump Kit first… That Pilot was a stickler for protocol, to the end. Not that it's the end. I just hope he found some peace. Maybe settled down. He was always great with kids…taught me everything I know. He said sometimes you only have time to chamber a single round. So you have to know how to do it right. The last thing I said to him was he's worried about nothing. Four and a half seconds later, I'm watching him– he's in skyfall. 'Worried about nothing.' Do you know how insufferable that boy will be, sitting on 'I told you so' for over a decade? I'll never hear the end of it. Actually, know what? Print 'Jackie'. It'll drive him crazy. But this way, he'll know it's really me. Sometimes you only have time to chamber a single round. Got to do it right.