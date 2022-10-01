Butterfree Raid Guide In Pokémon GO: Fashion Week 2022

Fashion Week is now live in Pokémon GO, bringing Costumed Pokémon to the game. You can check out Tier Three in raids for three special event-specific fashionable species including Bow Butterfree, Sunglasses Absol, and Top Hat Kirlia, all of whom can be Shiny. With this Raid Guide, you can prepare a team to take on and defeat Bow Butterfree in Pokémon GO during this exciting Fashion Week event.

Top Butterfree Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top 10 Butterfree counters as such:

Mega Aerodactyl – Rock Throw, Rock Slide

Rampardos – Smack Down, Rock Slide

Shadow Tyranitar – Smack Down, Stone Edge

Rhyperior – Smack Down, Rock Wrecker

Shadow Aerodactyl – Rock Throw, Rock Slide

Terrakion – Smack Down, Rock Slide

Gigalith – Smack Down, Meteor Beam

Shadow Golem – Rock Throw, Stone Edge

Shadow Omastar – Rock Throw, Rock Slide

Tyranitar – Smack Down, Stone Edge

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Butterfree with efficiency.

Landorus – Rock Throw, Rock Slide

Aerodactyl – Rock Throw, Rock Slide

Tyrantrum – Rock Throw, Stone Edge

Archeops – Wing Attack, Ancient Power

Omastar – Rock Throw, Rock Slide

Midday Form Lycanroc – Rock Throw, Stone Edge

Golem – Rock Throw, Stone Edge

Alolan Golem – Rock Throw, Stone Edge

Hisuian Arcanine – Fire Fang, Rock Slide

Midnight Form Lycanroc – Rock Throw, Stone Edge

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Butterfree can be defeated by solo trainers. Be sure that you go in with the best counters. Invest Stardust in your team as well to power them up and suit them with the correct moves.

Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon. However, note that using Pinap Berries will offer you more Candy if you can successfully catch using them.

Shiny Odds

Bow Butterfree can be Shiny in Pokémon GO, but its rate is not yet known.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers!