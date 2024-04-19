Posted in: Arena Breakout, Games, Tencent Games, Video Games | Tagged: Arena Breakout: Infinite, MoreFun Studios

Arena Breakout: Infinite Confirms PC Launch For 2024

Tencent Games confirmed the news that Arena Breakout: Infinite will be released on PC this year, with a Closed Beta happening in May.

Free-to-play FPS Arena Breakout: Infinite will launch on Steam and the official website.

Experience enhanced realism in combat arenas with over 500 weapon customizations.

Long-term community support promised, with a commitment to fairness and anti-cheat.

MoreFun Studios and Tencent Games confirmed this morning that they will release Arena Breakout: Infinite for PC on Steam and their website this year. Players will be able to try this redefined FPS title based on the militari simulation series, totally free for both Steam as well as direct PC download from their website. To prepare, the team will launch a Closed Beta this May to help work out the kinks, which you can sign up for now with a Level Infinite Pass, but dates have not been confirmed to the public yet. Enjoy the trailer and info here while we wait for more details.

Arena Breakout: Infinite

In Arena Breakout: Infinite, enter the Dark Zone and become the deadliest soldier of fortune known to man. As a highly skilled military operative, journey into the war-torn Kamona region where high stakes equal high rewards. Pull the trigger, take cover, and move ahead. Break into combat arenas to extract high-value items and strike it rich… but be prepared to fight for survival.

Uncompromised Immersion: Breach the Dark Zone and explore combat arenas brought to life with exceptional detail, from real-time lighting to 360 spatial sound effects. Feel the pull of every trigger with an unprecedented degree of realism. Arena Breakout: Infinite delivers intensity and thrill, unlike any other FPS game on PC.

There's no such thing as an easy payday in Infinite. Survive intricate, detailed, and highly tactical firefights by customizing every weapon detail with over 500 accessories. Change rifle stocks, sight placement, custom barrels, muzzle brakes, and more to fine-tune firing stability, accuracy, and effective range. Utilize stimpacks and battlefield medkits to patch up wounds from firefights and keep moving. Even the smallest advantage can mean the difference between being rich or being dead. Long-Term Community Support: In this high-stakes experience, fair, competitive play will always be encouraged and vigilantly enforced. Anti-cheat measures, data tracking, game reports, and more were made with the player in mind. Infinite represents an all-in commitment to launching the first viable tactical FPS on Steam that's accessible, content-complete, and free of issues like cheating, bugs, poor servers, and more that longtime fans of the tactical-shooting genre have sadly grown accustomed to.

