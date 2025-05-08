Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Bahamut and the Waqwaq Tree, Soft Source, Starvania Studio

Bahamut and The Waqwaq Tree Drops New Launch Trailer

Check out the latest trailer for the new adventure game Bahamut and The Waqwaq Tree as the game has been released on PC via Steam today

Article Summary Bahamut and The Waqwaq Tree launches on Steam, offering a new 2D adventure in a mythical underwater realm.

Explore Ma'een, a world inspired by Arabian mythology, corrupted by dark entities and ancient mysteries.

Restore light to ocean depths by solving puzzles, deciphering relics, and battling shadowy forces.

Experience seamless swimming, intricate environments, and fluid movement inspired by Arabic calligraphy.

Indie game developer Starvania Studio and publisher Soft Source dropped a new trailer for Bahamut and The Waqwaq Tree, as the game is out today. If you haven't checked the game out yet, you are an explorer in a once-thriving ocean that has not become tainted. Its up to you to cleanse it from the dark matter that has polluted and darkened it, bringing light back to thw waters. Enjoy the trailer above and info about it here, as you can play the game right now on Steam.

Bahamut and The Waqwaq Tree

Bahamut and the Waqwaq Tree is a 2D adventure game deeply rooted in Arabian mythology. Dive into Ma'een, a stunning underwater realm. Once a thriving ocean, Ma'een is now corrupted by dark entities. From vibrant, ecosystems of plants and coral, to decaying ruins of an ancient civilization, explore the vast expanse of the cosmic sea, Ma'een through smooth, seamless swimming. As you delve deeper into the depths of Ma'een, encounter more challenging environments and darker corruption. After Ma'een is corrupted, it's up to you to harness the power of the light to illuminate the dark ocean. Shield yourself from lurking dangers in the depths, and dispel dark entities to restore the ocean's radiance. Decipher ancient relics and inscriptions, solve puzzles rooted in ancient ruins, and uncover the secrets of an old, forgotten kingdom.

Experience a narrative that authentically explores the captivating legends of Bahamut, Falak, and the Waqwaq Tree.

The vibrant, dream-like setting of Ma'een is filled with hidden pathways and forgotten secrets waiting to be discovered.

Navigate the game's enchanting environments and solve intricate puzzles using fluid movements beautifully inspired by Arabic calligraphy.

Piece together the compelling history of a forgotten civilisation and its profound connection to the mythical creatures that inhabit this ethereal world.

